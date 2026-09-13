Food delivery partner Zomato has begun charging customers an extra Rs 5 fee for choosing the cash-on-delivery option, adding another fee to the platform's growing stack of customer-facing charges.

The new charge, shown as a "Pay on Delivery Fee" in the order bill, applies when customers choose to pay for their food order in cash at delivery. The amount is not uniform across orders, with different charges appearing for different transaction values. The exact basis for determining the fee and whether it is linked to factors like value, location, or other parameters is yet to be ascertained.

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One user took to X sharing that Zomato charges up to Rs 30 for cash-on-delivery orders. “Zomato will charge up to Rs 30 for CoD orders. This will be called a ‘Pay on Delivery' fee: 2 per cent of order value up to a maximum of Rs 30. No extra charges for online prepaid orders,” the post read.

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Zomato's latest cash-on-delivery fee comes as food delivery platforms increasingly experiment with different fee structures and monetisation models. In addition to this added fee, Zomato already levies a platform fee on food orders, along with applicable delivery, packaging, and other charges depending on the order and distance.

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Zomato's main competitor, Swiggy, has not yet introduced a similar fee. The company could plan to follow suit or use the opportunity to strengthen its customer base even further.

Food‑delivery platforms introduced platform fees in 2023, with Swiggy starting with an Rs 2 charge and Zomato later following suit. Zomato raised its fee to Rs 14.99 per order earlier this year from Rs 12.50, with GST charged separately, and at current order volumes even small hikes can translate into hundreds of crores in annualised revenue.