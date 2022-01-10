In the post-COVID era, the world is waking up to a new reality especially when it comes to food. People are increasingly conscious of what they eat and are trying to cut down on their meat consumption. This is not just healthier for us in terms of our diet but makes sense in view of the climate change concerns. If you are in this category of people who are considering making the switch to plant-based or vegan diets, this may just be what you need to read today. A London-based restaurant named Westerns Laundry has come in the news after a picture of one of its dishes went viral. The restaurant is serving a stuffed duck neck with lentils and turnips. Take a look at the image here:

Westerns Laundry is a seafood restaurant as per its bio, and it is focussed on 'championing regenerative producers'. The dish in question was the stuffed duck neck, served with turnips and lentils as mentioned in its new menu. The entire beak and eyes of the bird were intact as could be seen in the picture, unlike usual duck dishes.





The restaurant revealed that the idea behind the dish was to use every part of the animal in the process of cooking. "We like to honour the lives of the animals we cook with by using all their parts. Too much waste is created in our industry by buying prized cuts and discard the rest of the animal," read the caption to the post.





Twitter users were shocked to read about the bizarre dish of duck neck. Some said it was actually delicious while others didn't want a bite of this. "Yum," said one user while another said, "A gascon favourite." Another one disagreed, "No that is too much," in the comments section of the post.





