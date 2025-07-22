One food we are all loving right now is mango! Although every day of summer is a celebration of the deliciously sweet fruit, on July 22, World Mango Day honours the king of fruits- mango. From tropical groves in India to orchards across Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, mangoes are in every place, in every heart. Among the hundreds of mango varieties found in India, what makes some stand out are their odd, intriguing names, each with a delightful story. You must have heard them, even tried them, but often wondered why this unusual name?!





Also Read: 5 Mango Curry Recipes You Need To Try This Summer Season

Here Are 6 Unusual Namgo Varieties Names In India

1. Totapuri

One of the most common mangoes in South India, Totapuri gets its name from its distinct beak-like tip. Tota means parrot and puri implies shape or form-hence, "parrot-shaped." Its tart flavour and fibrous flesh make it ideal for pickles and juices rather than desserts. Legend says that the shape reminded farmers of a parrot's beak, giving birth to the quirky name.

2. Langra

Langra mango from Varanasi has an unusual backstory. As per folklore, a farmer who was physically disabled (langra in Hindi means 'lame') planted this variety in his backyard. When the mango became popular, locals simply referred to it as the Langra wala aam (mango of the lame man), and the name stuck. Despite the unfortunate-sounding name, Langra is prized for its thin skin and unique tangy taste.





Also Read: Summer Recipe: How To Make Raw Mango And Vegetable Salad For A Quick Refreshing Meal- (Watch Recipe Video)

3. Sindhri

Sindhri, one of Pakistan's top exports, hails from the Sindh province. Though the name isn't strange by itself, the backstory is interesting. Originally grown in the Sindhri village near Mirpur Khas, it became so synonymous with regional identity that locals call it the Queen of Mangoes. Its golden hue and honey-like sweetness earned it worldwide fame.

4. Alphonso

Named after Afonso de Albuquerque, a Portuguese general and colonial administrator in India, the Alphonso mango is considered one of the finest in the world. Portuguese horticulturists are believed to have introduced grafting techniques that led to the development of this superior variety. Over time, the local name Aphoos morphed into Alphonso, marking its colonial origin.

5. Dasheri

Dasheri originated in the 18th century from a small village named Dasheri near Lucknow. Locals claim the mother tree still exists today. The Nawab of Lucknow was so enamoured by its aroma and flavour that he commissioned its cultivation in the royal orchards. The name carries the simplicity of its roots, tying the fruit to its birthplace.





Also Read: We Found The Fastest Way To Peel Mango Without Making A Mess

6. Imam Pasand

A rare gem, Imam Pasand (meaning "Imam's Favourite") has an air of mystery. Some believe it was named for a royal imam who adored this variety. Others suggest that "Pasand" (meaning preference) points to its once-exclusive consumption by royals in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Its large size and complex taste keep it a cherished secret among mango lovers.





So the next time you bite into a Totapuri or a Langra, think of the parrot's beak and the lame farmer. These names aren't just labels-they're stories carved in pulp and pride.

