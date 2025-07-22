In a time when people are actively reading ingredient labels and swapping refined oils for ancient fats, A2 Ghee has found itself at the centre of conversations around wellness, cooking, and clean nutrition. Referred to as "liquid gold" in Indian kitchens and Ayurvedic texts alike, A2 Ghee is now being called a modern superfood-and for good reason.





Its rise is not driven by hype alone. It is backed by nutritional science, traditional preparation methods, and a growing interest in going back to basics. But what makes A2 Ghee different from regular ghee or clarified butter? And why is it being praised not just in India but increasingly across global health circles? Let us break it down.

What Is A2 Ghee and How Is It Different From Regular Ghee?

The core difference between A2 Ghee and regular ghee lies in the type of milk used to make it. A2 Ghee comes from the milk of indigenous Indian cows like Gir, Sahiwal, and Rathi, whose milk contains only the A2 beta-casein protein. In contrast, most commercially available milk (and ghee) in India and abroad comes from hybrid or Western breeds such as Jersey or Holstein, which contain A1 beta-casein, a protein some researchers have linked to inflammatory and autoimmune issues.

Also Read: Cooking Parantha In Ghee? Stop Making This Mistake That Harms Your Health

Some studies have associated A1 beta-casein with:

Type 1 diabetes

Coronary heart disease

Arteriosclerosis

Autism and schizophrenia

Sudden infant death syndrome

A2 Ghee, being free of this protein, is considered easier on the stomach and safer for long-term health.

The Bilona Method: Why Traditional Preparation Makes All the Difference

The process matters. A2 Ghee, made using the Bilona method, is not just ghee; it is a labour of care and tradition. This 5,000-year-old method involves:

Boiling A2 cow milk

Cooling and adding curd to ferment it overnight

Hand-churning the set curd using a wooden churner (bilona) to separate butter

Simmering the butter to extract ghee

Each step preserves vital nutrients, boosts digestibility, and produces ghee with a beautiful golden hue, a nutty aroma, and that signature grainy texture that indicates purity.

Nutritional Profile: What Makes A2 Ghee a Superfood

A2 Ghee is not just fat. It is a nutritional powerhouse that supports multiple systems in the body. Here is what it contains:

Vitamin A: Essential for vision, skin, and immunity

Essential for vision, skin, and immunity Vitamin D: Aids calcium absorption and bone health

Aids calcium absorption and bone health Vitamin E: An antioxidant that fights free radicals

An antioxidant that fights free radicals Vitamin K2: Supports heart health and bone mineralisation

Supports heart health and bone mineralisation Omega-3 & Omega-9 fatty acids: Known for improving heart and brain function

Known for improving heart and brain function Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA): Helps in fat metabolism and may reduce inflammation

It is especially beneficial for children, pregnant women, athletes, and people recovering from illness, thanks to its easy digestibility and nutrient density.

High Smoke Point: Is A2 Ghee Better Than Oil for Cooking?

Yes, and this is one of the reasons chefs and nutritionists swear by it. A2 Ghee has a smoke point of around 250°C, making it ideal for:

Deep frying

Stir frying

Baking

High-heat roasting

Unlike many refined oils that break down into harmful free radicals when overheated, A2 Ghee remains stable, protecting the integrity of your food and your health.

Is A2 Ghee Good for Gut Health and Digestion?

Absolutely. The probiotic-rich fermentation process of the Bilona method, combined with the absence of the A1 protein, makes A2 Ghee easier on the digestive system. It also helps:

Support a healthy gut microbiome

Soothe inflammation in the digestive tract

Improve absorption of fat-soluble vitamins

Balance the body's doshas, according to Ayurveda

Many people who cannot tolerate milk or paneer often report no issues when consuming A2 Ghee.

Does A2 Ghee Help With Immunity, Skin, Hair and Cholesterol?

Yes, and not just anecdotally. The nutrient-rich composition of A2 Ghee contributes to overall wellness in many ways:

Strengthens the immune system

Nourishes skin and promotes a natural glow

Improves hair texture and reduces hair fall

Contains healthy cholesterol that supports heart health when consumed in moderation

A2 Ghee stands out as a remarkable embodiment of age-old knowledge. It offers a comprehensive perspective on nutrition, earning acclaim not just as a mere ingredient but as a genuine modern superfood.

How to Spot Fake or Low-Quality A2 Ghee

The popularity of A2 Ghee has led to many subpar products entering the market. Here is what to check:

Cow breed: Make sure it is sourced from Indian desi breeds like Gir, not crossbreeds

Bilona method: Cold-pressed or machine-made versions often skip key steps

Grainy texture: Authentic A2 Ghee solidifies with a grainy look, not like wax

Smell and taste: Good A2 Ghee has a nutty aroma and deep flavour, not bland or burnt

Transparency: Brands should list the breed, method, and farm source clearly

Should You Replace All Oils With A2 Ghee?

Not necessarily. A2 Ghee is excellent, but balance is still key. You can:

Use A2 Ghee for high-heat cooking

Add it to rice, dals, roti or khichdi for flavour and satiety

Use other cold-pressed oils (like mustard or groundnut) in rotation

Ayurveda also recommends ghee as a carrier (anupana) for herbs and medicines, making it multifunctional.

Is A2 Ghee Worth the Price?

A2 Ghee is often significantly more expensive than regular ghee or refined oils-but for good reason:

Indigenous cows produce less milk

Bilona preparation is manual and time-intensive

No additives or shortcuts are used

If you view food as medicine and value quality, A2 Ghee is a long-term investment in your health.





Also Read: Beyond Kitchen: 7 Surprising Ways How Ghee Can Be A Part Of Your Daily Routine

Final Thoughts: A Superfood Rooted in Culture and Science

A2 Ghee is not a fad-it is a nutritional comeback story grounded in traditional wisdom and modern needs. From gut health to brain function, and from high-heat cooking to boosting immunity, A2 Ghee ticks multiple boxes. It is one of the few ingredients that connects cultural heritage, scientific validity, and day-to-day usefulness.





In a world full of dietary confusion, A2 Ghee is simple, time-tested, and remarkably versatile. It is no longer just grandma's favourite-it is what future-forward food looks like.





About the Author: Arvind Patel is the Managing Director of Bharat Vedica, a Patel venture rooted in tradition and driven by innovation



(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)