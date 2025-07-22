PepsiCo has announced the launch of a new Pepsi Prebiotic Cola. This new beverage has the same iconic taste of Pepsi and comes with the added functional ingredient of 3 grams of prebiotic fibre. It also contains 5 grams of cane sugar, has 30 calories, and is free from artificial sweeteners. The Prebiotic Cola is launching in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavours. The new Prebiotic Cola is designed to meet the changing consumer preferences for more functional ingredients.





For the unversed, a functional ingredient is a bioactive compound added to food or beverages to provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition. These ingredients are often included in food products to enhance their nutritional value.





While overall soda consumption in the US has declined over the past 20 years, prebiotic sodas have lately gained popularity among health-conscious consumers due to their claims of supporting gut health.





"From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavour preferences of the consumer," Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages US, said in a press release. "Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering. We can't wait for the world to try the taste of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola for themselves!"





Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is packaged in 12 oz. single cans for trial and 8 packs of 12 oz. cans. The new beverage will be available online this fall and at retail in early 2026, located in the traditional carbonated soft drink aisle alongside the full Pepsi portfolio.