Diabetes Diet: Taking Fish Oil Supplements May Not Affect Risk Of Diabetes, Says Study

Consuming omega fats through fish oil tablets may not affect risk of diabetes

Diabetes is a condition where the level of blood sugar is perpetually elevated. High blood glucose may result from a number of factors. Type-1 diabetes is a result of the pancreas producing little or no insulin to regulate blood sugar, while Type-2 diabetes is a result of the body becoming incapable of processing blood sugar in an effective way. People suffering from diabetes must be very careful about what they eat, lest they risk causing a spike in the levels of blood sugar. A new study has said that omega 3 fatty acids, which are typically consumed through fish oil supplements, have little or no impact on reducing the risk of Type-2 diabetes, as is commonly believed. A lot of people believe that omega 3 fats can protect against or reverse diabetes.





The study titled, "Omega-3, omega-6, and total dietary polyunsaturated fat for prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials" was published in the British Medical Journal. The research was conducted by researchers at the University of East Anglia. The data from 83 randomised control trials of at least 24 weeks' duration was analysed to study the link between diabetes and consumption of omega fatty acids. It was found that people who were randomised to consume more long-chain omega-3 fats (fish oils) had the same level of risk of being diagnosed with diabetes as participants who did not consume fish oil.





The measures of how well our body handles sugar like glycated haemoglobin, insulin level and blood glucose were also found to be similar in both groups. These measures are usually used to assess the risk of diabetes. The study report concluded by saying, "This is the most extensive systematic review of trials to date to assess effects of polyunsaturated fats on newly diagnosed diabetes and glucose metabolism, including previously unpublished data following contact with authors. Evidence suggests that increasing omega-3, omega-6, or total PUFA has little or no effect on prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus."