Vande Bharat trains are known for their modern features, comfortable seats and faster journeys, but what about the food served on board? Many are curious to know what they get to eat while travelling on these premium trains. A recent video by a content creator has given viewers a look at the meals served during the journey from Ambala to Srinagar.





As there is no direct service between Ambala Cantt and Srinagar, she travelled in two different trains, first from Ambala to Jammu and then from Jammu to Srinagar.





Here's a look at the food served during her journey.

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On Instagram, Mahak Ahuja shared that her food journey started with a bottle of water soon after she boarded the first train from Ambala. For breakfast, she was served poha, cutlets, cupcake and a cup of curd. She also received ready to drink coffee.





The creator felt the food was average and rated it 7 out of 10. After reaching Jammu, she boarded another train to Srinagar. Lunch on this journey included rajma, rice, four rotis, curd, paneer curry and potato sabzi. Along with the food, she enjoyed the beautiful views outside the train during the journey.





Later, she was served evening snacks, which included namkeen, millet crackers, ready to drink coffee and one kachori.

Earlier, another content creator, Akshay Malhotra, had also shared his food experience while travelling in the inaugural Bengaluru Mangaluru Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. Soon after boarding the train, everyone was served rice, curd, puran poli, dry vegetables and paneer. Akshay liked the food and said the paneer and rice were the best parts of the meal.











While the quality of the food left him impressed, the creator was also happy with the way the train staff handled leftover food. After the meal, food waste was collected separately, while untouched food was sent to other coaches instead of throwing them away.





That's not all, passengers were also given special gifts, such as a mug with the train's name and date, along with a cap.





Also Read: Video: What Does Vande Bharat Serve Onboard? Vlogger Shows Full Meal Spread

The Bengaluru Mangaluru Madgaon Vande Bharat Express was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13.