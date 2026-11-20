Delhi's winter season is a good time to enjoy warm, tasty food, and the Saras Food Festival offers visitors a chance to try various dishes. During the 18-day long festival, visitors can try traditional dishes made by rural women from different parts of the country.





The event is not just about food, it also provides these women entrepreneurs from remote villages a chance to bring their local recipes, cooking skills and food products to a wider audience.





Organised by the Ministry of Rural Development, the festival is part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). If you are planning to attend, here are the important details about the festival, including its dates, venue and entry fees.

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Festival Details:





The Saras Food Festival will be held from November 21 to December 8, at Sunder Nursery Heritage Park near Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi. Based on last year's event, visitors can expect more than 500 dishes from every state, prepared and served by nearly 300 women who are part of Self Help Groups.











Entry to the food festival is free, but visitors will have to pay Sunder Nursery entry fee.





It is also a good idea to carry some cash along with UPI, as a few small stalls might prefer cash payments. If you want to avoid crowds, try visiting on a weekday afternoon, as weekends get busier.





Apart from the food festival, the Ministry of Rural Development has also planned more SARAS events. The SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 was held at Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram from October 22 to November 6. The food festival at Sunder Nursery will happen from November 21 to December 8.





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After these events, visitors can look forward to another SARAS Aajeevika Mela in New Delhi. It will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium from February 1 to February 28, 2027.





The Ministry said these events are planned to help people in villages earn more by giving them a chance to sell their products directly to customers. The events will help rural sellers learn how to pack, brand and market their products in a much better way.





Along with food, visitors can also shop local art and enjoy cultural shows.