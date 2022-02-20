Our elders always used to teach us to take small portions of food at first to avoid wastage. However, somehow, most people tend to forget this lesson, and that's evident at social gatherings, especially weddings. People love throwing lavish parties while organising a wedding, which calls for large quantities of food. However, the amount of food that goes waste at such gatherings cannot just be ignored. A photo of food wastage shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan is doing the rounds on social media, and it has left many people shocked.





Awanish Sharan shared the photo on Twitter where we can see a man cleaning the plates after an event. What catches our eye is the heaps of food next to the plates. The food appears to be a rice dish.





While pointing out the large quantity of food wasted, the IAS officer wrote, “The photo that your wedding photographer missed. Stop wasting food.”





Take a look at the post:

The photo has gone viral with 13.5k likes and 2,518 retweets till now. The comments section was filled with a range of reactions. There were various suggestions that said of ways to deal with such situations. Some people urged others to understand the value of food and never waste it.

A user commented, “Only way to stop food wastage is by reducing the number of dishes offered. In a normal wedding, more than 30 kinds of dishes are offered.”

Another agreed with the request made by Awanish Sharan and stated, “Very Correct Sir. Where are we all going… We have the party to enjoy or whether we have enjoyed the party for wasting of food. We are doing nothing for Needy.”

A third user shared, “Sir wasting food is a sin but nowadays people are not taking due care of this wasting. Awareness about this topic is very necessary. I am lucky I learned it at a very early age in spite of having the privilege of govt food all-time in school college but I have never taken extra food.”

There were also people who felt that the extra food at weddings must be distributed among animals on the streets.

Here are a few more reactions:

So, the next time you end up buying more food than you need at markets, letting fruits and vegetables spoil at home, or taking larger portions than you can eat, think many times. A little bit of prudence could help save a lot of food.