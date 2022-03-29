Food wastage is a pertinent problem in today's day and age. We often see responsible citizens coming forward and stepping up to reduce food waste. One way of doing this is by taking home the leftover food that we order at restaurants. The idea is to not let that food go to waste and consume it later. However, one common issue with this is the amount of plastic that goes into packing this food. Restaurants often use disposable utensils to pack this leftover food, which can also further impact the environmental crisis. A blogger shared how her father had found an easy solution to this dilemma.





Recently, blogger Nayana Premnath took to Instagram to share a video of her father. "How my dad took leftovers at a fancy restaurant," she wrote in the caption of the video. Take a look at the clip here:

The video shared on the account @nayana_premnath has gone viral, receiving over 620k views and 34.3k likes. In the clip, we could see the blogger's father packing his leftovers in a steel tiffin box at a fancy restaurant. "My dad taking the leftovers into the dabba, without any shame," she wrote in the headline of the video. She also wrote in the caption about how her family had changed in their habits over 3 years, making slow and steady that could be incorporated every day. While her parents carried steel dabbas to every restaurant, her sister carried her own steel straws along with her. "Please don't be shy to take sustainable steps in front of your loved ones," she urged.





Thousands of people came forward to appreciate the eco-friendly initiative by the family. "Totally support this! Also a good way to not take plastic containers from restaurants to pack food," wrote one user. "My family is amused when I do this and they stop me from doing it," said another one. Everyone said that taking home leftover food was a great idea, only that they hadn't thought of bringing their own container to do so.





What did you think of the viral video? Tell us in the comments below.