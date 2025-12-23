A few days ago, a video by a Bengaluru-based food delivery agent took social media by storm. In the now-viral clip, the Zomato rider shares an interaction with a customer whom he found to be rude. The agent explains that he had asked the customer to come down to the basement to collect the package, but the latter insisted he come up to the doorstep. After allegedly walking several hundred metres, the rider felt that the customer should have at least asked if he wanted water or behaved more politely towards him. The viral video sparked a heated debate beyond Instagram, and received mixed reactions of support and criticism.





The viral post has also resulted in other discussions online. On X, users began to discuss the small gestures they do to help out food delivery riders. Their responses highlight how many people feel that food delivery agents should be treated better in general.





For instance, one user wrote, "My mom started keeping a matka with water and a glass outside the door during summer just for this reason. She saw a delivery guy look so dehydrated in peak summer. It's just water, but makes a tonne of difference in the sweltering heat."











Another user also highlighted how he provides water to delivery riders. He explained that since 2022, he keeps small packaged water bottles near the door to his house every summer. He stated, "A small gesture, but many told that it was really touching to see that someone cares for them. 300 bottles costs just Rs 1500."











Read some of the other reactions from X users below:







Posts about how customers behave with delivery agents often go viral online. Before this, an X post about another "small gesture" for delivery partners received a lot of interest online. Read the complete story here.





