Have you ever looked at a menu and wondered why Bombay duck is called a duck when it is actually a fish? It sounds odd, doesn't it? This name has puzzled food lovers for decades and the story behind it is even more fascinating than you might imagine. It takes us back to the days of British India, trains, and a quirky twist of language. Today, Bombay duck is a beloved part of Mumbai's culinary heritage, but its name still sparks curiosity everywhere. From crispy fries to spicy curries, this fish has earned a special place in coastal kitchens. Let's dive into the tale behind this unusual name and discover why it continues to intrigue food enthusiasts across the world.

Also Read: Where To Taste Mumbai's Best Bombil Fry? These 9 Restaurants Serve It Right

Bombay Duck: What It Is And Its Fascinating History

Bombay duck is not a duck at all; it is a type of fish, specifically a lizardfish, found along the western coast of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Gujarat. This fish is highly popular in coastal cuisine for its distinctive flavour and texture.





The name "Bombay duck" has an interesting origin that dates back to the British colonial era. Indian food critic and historian Pushpesh Pant explains that when the British transported this fish from Bombay (now Mumbai) to other parts of India by train, the trains were referred to as "Bombay Dak" (Dak meaning mail in Hindi). Over time, the term evolved into "Bombay Duck," and the quirky name stuck. Despite the confusion, it remains one of the most iconic names in Indian culinary history.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Health Benefits Of Bombay Duck?

Bombay duck may have a quirky name, but when it comes to nutrition, it's a powerhouse. This coastal favourite is packed with lean protein, making it an excellent choice for muscle building and overall health. It's low in fat yet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support heart health, improve brain function, and reduce inflammation.





The fish also provides essential vitamins and minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which help strengthen bones, and iodine, which supports thyroid function. Its light texture and easy digestibility make it ideal for those looking for a healthy, flavourful addition to their diet.





No wonder Bombay duck has been a staple in coastal kitchens for generations - it's not just delicious, it's good for you too!

Popular Dishes Made With Bombay Duck

Bombay duck shines in a variety of mouth-watering dishes:

Bombay Duck Fry - Crispy, golden, and spiced to perfection.

- Crispy, golden, and spiced to perfection. Bombay Duck Curry - A tangy, fiery curry that pairs beautifully with steamed rice.

- A tangy, fiery curry that pairs beautifully with steamed rice. Bombay Duck Pickle - Packed with spices, this pickle is a flavour bomb that lasts for weeks.

Pro tip: Bombay duck is often sun-dried before cooking, which intensifies its taste and aroma.

Tips For Buying Fresh Bombay Duck

If you want the best quality Bombay duck, here's what to keep in mind:

Check For Firm Flesh - Fresh Bombay duck should feel firm and slightly springy to the touch. If it feels mushy or too soft, it's a sign the fish is not fresh.

- Fresh Bombay duck should feel firm and slightly springy to the touch. If it feels mushy or too soft, it's a sign the fish is not fresh. Smell Matters - A mild, clean sea smell indicates freshness. Avoid fish with a strong or unpleasant odour, as that usually means it's past its prime

- A mild, clean sea smell indicates freshness. Avoid fish with a strong or unpleasant odour, as that usually means it's past its prime Choose Local Coastal Markets - These markets often have the freshest catch straight from the sea. If you're buying online, look for trusted sellers who guarantee same-day catch.

- These markets often have the freshest catch straight from the sea. If you're buying online, look for trusted sellers who guarantee same-day catch. Ask For Proper Cleaning - Bombay duck is delicate and can break easily during cleaning. Request the vendor to clean and gut the fish carefully to save time and effort at home.

Also Read: How To Make Mumbai-Special Bombil Fry At Home - Special Recipe By Gajalee, Mumbai





Bombay duck may have a funny name, but it is full of flavour and loved in coastal cooking. Now that you know its story and benefits, why not try it at home? Check out this easy Bombay Duck Fry recipe and enjoy a taste of Mumbai!