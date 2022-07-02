You may have heard some people exchanging old clothes in return for new utensils. Yes, this old barter system still exists in many places. In usual day-to-day life also, such interesting deals excite the public. Now, imagine food also has a role to play in this. Getting various products including food in return for such unique kinds of barter systems will automatically pique peoples' interest. But have you ever heard of giving some kind of waste for food you wish to eat? Let us tell you what we are coming at. A cafe in Gujarat's Junagadh has come up with a creative and unique idea to tackle plastic waste.





The cafe named Natural Plastic Cafe will accept plastic as a mode of payment. So, instead of paying bills with money, customers will have to use plastic to pay if there's any food item that they want to buy at the cafe.





The collector of Junagadh Rachit Raj tweeted about the cafe on social media.

A curious user said, “That's the best decision. But can you please tell us what you will do after collecting plastics?”

Delighted and proud of the initiative, another said, “Very good initiative, sir. Proud of you. It's giving me immense pleasure to see control of my home town Junagadh in new age and creative hands.”

The cafe will be run and managed by a group of women from the Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal although the administration has provided the infrastructure, reported The Times Of India.





If you are curious to know what the café has to offer, the menu will include a variety of dishes, including many traditional Gujarati dishes such as Sev Tameta, Baingan Bharta, Thepla, and Bajra Rotla, the report added.





On the healthier side, there will be some dishes made of rose, figs, bel leaf, and betel leaf. Keeping up with the eco-friendly motive of the café, all the dishes will be served in clay utensils and the ingredients for the dishes will be locally sourced, as per the report.





This comes a day before the world is gearing up to observe International Plastic Bag Free Day.