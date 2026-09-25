Ekta Kapoor has given her fans and followers a glimpse of a huge Andhra-style thali during her visit to New Delhi. The filmmaker enjoyed the traditional meal and joked that there was enough food on the table to feed 20 people.





The thali came with a variety of dishes, which made it difficult for her to believe that it was meant for just one person. The spread included Tomato Thokku, Vegetable Kurma, Potato Rasa, Beans and Carrot Poriyal, Raita, Curd Rice, Gutti Vankaya, Khajur Vada, Vegetable Biryani, Rasam and Sambar.





Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Had A Dinner With "The Master Chef". Guess Who?

After the server showed Ekta Kapoor all the dishes included in the thali, the TV producer asked the staff, “Have you ever eaten so much?” When she said no, Ekta jokingly questioned, “So why are you expecting me to eat so much? How much food can 2 people eat? Table for two. Food for twenty.”





Watch the full video below:

Earlier this year, Ekta Kapoor also visited Bungalow, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant in New York. She shared a happy picture from the visit on Instagram, posing with Vikas and a friend. Vikas was seen wearing his chef's uniform and black apron, while Ekta stood between him and her friend. The three smiled for the camera, giving a glimpse of their relaxed evening together. Ekta did not share pictures of the food, but the photo showed that she enjoyed her time at the restaurant.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Gets Surprised By BFF With Delicious Cake On 47th Birthday - See Pics





Ekta Kapoor praised more than just the food at Bungalow. She also liked the restaurant's setting and the warm way Vikas Khanna welcomed her. She said the food, the beautiful atmosphere and Vikas' kindness made the visit a special experience. Ekta also recommended Bungalow in New York as a place that people should visit.