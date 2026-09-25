In an Indian meal, dal (lentils) holds an important place alongside roti and vegetables. Not only is it delicious, but it is also packed with nutrients. While the cooking method for most lentils is similar, varieties such as arhar dal (split pigeon peas), masoor dal (red lentils) and moong dal (split green gram) cook relatively quickly. Chana dal (split Bengal gram), however, takes significantly longer to prepare. Rich in protein and fibre, chana dal is both nutritious and flavourful, but cooking it can be time-consuming. So, what makes chana dal take longer to cook? Let's find out.





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Why Does Chana Dal Take Longer To Cook?

Hard Cell Structure

Chana dal is the split kernel of kala chana (black chickpeas). Black chickpeas are naturally hard, and even after being split into dal, their dense cell structure remains intact. As a result, they take longer to absorb water and soften.

Low Water Absorption Capacity

Lentils such as moong dal and masoor dal absorb water quickly and become tender in a short time. Chana dal, on the other hand, absorbs water more slowly, which increases the cooking time.

High Starch And Protein Content

Compared to lighter lentils, chana dal contains a higher amount of complex carbohydrates and protein. These require more heat and time to cook thoroughly, making the dal softer and easier to digest.

Easy Tips To Cook Chana Dal Faster

Soak The Dal





Soak chana dal for at least 30 to 40 minutes before cooking. For even better results, use lukewarm water. Soaking helps the lentils absorb moisture, reducing the cooking time considerably.





Add A Pinch Of Baking Soda





If you are short on time, add a small pinch of baking soda while boiling the dal. It helps soften the lentils more quickly by breaking down their tough fibres.





Use Hot Water





Instead of adding cold water, cook the dal with boiling or very hot water in a pressure cooker. This can help speed up the cooking process.





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How To Make Chana Dal

Once the dal is cooked, heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and a bay leaf, then sauté finely chopped onions until lightly browned. Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook until soft. Stir in red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder and salt. Cook the mixture until the oil starts to separate. Add the cooked chana dal to the pan and mix well with the masala. Pour in a little warm water and simmer for a few minutes. Finish with garam masala and freshly chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Follow these tips the next time you make chana dal to enjoy a flavourful and perfectly cooked meal.