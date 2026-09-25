The Deccan Queen Express is offering Mumbai-Pune travellers a taste of old-style locomotive travel. The famous train, also called the Queen of the Deccan, resumed service this year with a new heritage-style look.





While the train itself attracts many, it is the restored dining car that's taking the cake. Unlike regular train coaches, this special coach gives travellers a place to sit and enjoy freshly prepared food while the train is moving.





The dining car has been a special part of the Deccan Queen experience for years, especially during the scenic journey between Mumbai and Pune. Recently, a content creator travelled on the train and shared a glimpse of the charming dining area. The best part is that passengers can enjoy food for just Rs 50.

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They offer a variety of food and drink options for passengers. The menu includes options such as fried fish, potato chips, omelette, sandwiches, cutlets, tomato soup, baked beans with bread, cheese toast and chicken cutlets. Passengers can also order tea and coffee during the journey.

As per The Indian Express, Deccan Queen was introduced on June 1, 1930, by the Great Indian Peninsula (GIP) Railway. According to Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila, “The Deccan Queen is the only running train in India equipped with a dedicated dining car offering table service. It is fitted with modern pantry facilities including microwave oven, deep freezer, and toaster, and is tastefully furnished with cushioned seating and carpeted interiors, ensuring a premium onboard experience.”





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Reportedly, the train has gone through several changes over the years. Its original coaches were made using underframes from England and coach bodies built at the Matunga Workshop. These coaches were replaced in 1966 with stronger steel ones made by the Integral Coach Factory.





In 1995, the train switched from old vacuum brakes to air brakes, which increased its carrying capacity by 15 per cent. A Vistadome coach was added in 2021 and received another upgrade with LHB coaches under Project Utkrisht in 2022. The new coaches brought features such as LED lights, bio toilets and Braille signs.