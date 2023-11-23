We all cherish our time at friend's place. And when it comes to a home-cooked feast, it is simply unbeatable. Looks like celebrities are no exception. They also find joy in the warmth of home-cooked dinners with friends. Recently, producer-director Ekta Kapoor shared a delightful video on her Instagram, showcasing a scrumptious meal hosted by MasterChef Vikas Khanna. The clip captured Chef Vikas Khanna transforming kulchas into finger-food appetisers, spreading what looks like hummus and topping them with jeera aloo and chana sabzi. The dinner table also featured a salad platter, what seemed like mini tarts, and glasses of mango juice and water. Ekta expressed her gratitude in the caption, saying, "Last night dinner with d master chef Vikas Khanna! From my heart to my stomach, we were full of love!! Thank you for the warmth and hospitality!!! Hope to see u in Bombay soon."

Take a look:

Like Chef Vikas Khanna, if you are also gearing up to host a gathering with friends at your place, here are some delectable desi starters that can give a delicious kick-start to your dinner.

5 Desi Starters You Can Try:

1. Kakori Kebabs

These melt-in-your-mouth kebabs are a North Indian delicacy, known for their exceptional tenderness and aromatic spices. Prepared with minced meat, these delights make a perfect appetiser for meat lovers. Click here for the recipe.

2. Microwave Paneer Tikka

A quick and hassle-free version of the classic, microwave paneer tikka offers the same smoky flavour and succulence. Ideal for vegetarians, it is a speedy way to indulge in this popular Indian snack. Recipe here.

3. Baked Chicken Seekh

Health-conscious foodies can find comfort in baked chicken seekh kebabs. Packed with flavours, these skewers combine lean minced chicken with spices, offering a lighter twist on the traditional seekh kebabs. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Dal Ki Kachori

A crunchy exterior with a spiced dal filling, dal ki kachori is a popular North Indian snack. These deep-fried delights are perfect for adding a savoury touch to your appetiser spread. Detailed recipe here.

5. Khandvi

Hailing from Gujarat, khandvi is a unique and delightful starter made from gram flour and yoghurt. These bite-sized rolls are steamed, then seasoned with mustard and coconut, creating a refreshing and tangy flavour profile. Click here and get the recipe.