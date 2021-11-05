Indians' love for chaat is an undisputed fact which everyone is aware of. Countless variations of chaat can be found across the country - whether it is Dahi Vada or Papdi Chaat, Sev Puri or Dabeli! Chaat's popularity is evident from the fact that you'll find chaat vendors at practically every corner and every street. One such street food vendor in Kanpur is selling a unique and healthy chaat which is quite different from the usual chaat offerings. An elderly man named Gopilal is selling a sprouts chaat in the city of Kanpur. His video has gone viral on Instagram Reels. Take a look:

The video was posted by food blogger Gaurav Wasan, who goes by the handle @youtubeswadofficial. The elderly man's video has gone viral and received 19.8 million views and 1.8 million likes. In the clip, we could see the Kanpur chaat vendor preparing a healthy and delectable chaat with different kinds of sprouts. He used boiled black chana, sprouted chana, sprouted moong, sprouted methi seeds, boiled matar, and roasted peanuts in the making of the chutney. These wholesome ingredients were then sprinkled with grated radish leaves, green chillies, lemon juice, spices and some mint chutney.





How wonderful and healthy, right? Instagram users loved the interesting and unique chaat prepared by the Kanpur man. Many appreciated his welcoming smile as well. "The smile on his face is the best thing in the video," wrote one user in the comments section. Several also complimented the idea of creating such a healthy preparation rather than deep-fried goodies. "Healthy and pure," wrote one user. Further, the wholesome chaat was priced at just Rs. 20!





Watch the full video of the Kanpur chaat seller here:



