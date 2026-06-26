For mango lovers in Singapore, there is more reason to celebrate this season. India's prized Banganapalle mangoes have reached Singapore through the first-ever commercial sea shipment. The 5-metric-tonne consignment, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), was exported on June 11 and arrived in Singapore on June 24.

"The successful shipment marks an important milestone in promoting cost-effective and sustainable export logistics for India's horticultural produce while expanding market access for premium Indian mangoes," the Indian government said in a statement.

Sourced from GAP-certified orchards in Andhra Pradesh and packed at an APEDA-recognised packhouse in Karnataka, the consignment fully complied with Singapore's quality and phytosanitary requirements.





Importer EC-Links Pte Ltd, Singapore, confirmed the fruit arrived in excellent condition, citing sweetness, uniform ripening, good shelf life and phytosanitary compliance. Meeting all import standards confirmed the success of scientific post-harvest handling and cold-chain logistics by sea, the statement noted.





Also Read: First Shipment Of Assam's GI-Tagged Litchis Exported To Dubai And Singapore





The export delivered strong financial gains for farmers. With domestic prices at Rs 25 to Rs 26 per kg, the export mango shipment fetched around Rs 50 per kg. That nearly doubled farm-gate earnings and gave growers better value. The shipment also showed that sea freight is becoming a practical option for fresh fruit exports. It is cost-effective, more sustainable and commercially scalable.





"The successful shipment to Singapore is expected to encourage wider adoption of maritime transport for horticultural exports and further strengthen India's reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural products in global markets," the statement added.





Why People Love Banaganapalle Mangoes





Banaganapalle mangoes are a premium variety originating from the town of Banaganapalle in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh. Celebrated as the official state fruit, it dominates over 70% of Andhra's total mango cultivation area and was officially awarded a coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag in May 2017. They are recognised by their large, obliquely oval shape, golden-yellow skin and fibre-free flesh that is exceptionally sweet, aromatic and juicy. Banaganapalle mangoes are a late-season crop, peaking from mid-April through June.