Do you always reach out for some soda or soft drink while having your meal? Have you been washing down your food with soda? If yes, then we say, stop doing it now! Why, you ask? It is because a recent study states that carbonated drinks actually can't help you gulp the food stuck in your throat. Let's explain it to you from the beginning. Since time immemorial, soda has been used as a common solution to clear the food stuck in the esophagus. So much so that several websites and studies suggest you try the trick while eating food. But a recent study, conducted by the researchers at Amsterdam University Medical Centers (UMC), claims this process to be nothing but a myth. Published in the British Medical Association journal, the findings say that the efficacy of using soda to clear a blocked esophagus is unknown. Let's elucidate further.

Why People Drink Cola To Clear Throat?

Earlier, a study - published in the African Journal of Emergency Medicine - suggested that drinking carbonated beverages can help dislodge food stuck in the esophagus. Doctors and emergency workers believe that the carbon dioxide gas in soda helps disintegrate the food and clear the esophagus further. This phenomenon is termed as the 'cola trick'.

Photo Credit: istock



Myth Busted! How New Study Helps Dispel The Myth:

Food getting stuck in the esophagus is not just uncomfortable, but dangerous as well. Recognizing the potential hazards, the researchers tried to understand whether the 'cola trick' actually works, or not.





In the process, they surveyed 51 patients across five Dutch hospitals and studied the outcomes for those given cola while awaiting endoscopy compared to those who weren't.





The results were clear: cola made no difference. In fact, as per the researchers, there was a 61% improvement in both groups, which further indicates that the problem either gets resolved by itself or an endoscopy is needed in some cases.





The team suggested it is better to drink a few sips of water to ease the pain while waiting for a medical procedure, instead of using cola. However, the study also stated that drinking cola did not pose any additional complications.