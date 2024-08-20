The internet is filled with videos of various food hacks. From techniques for cutting vegetables and pouring oil to cleaning the kitchen - you'll come across easy and useful hacks for almost anything. Whatever the hack may be, let's just say it makes our lives a lot easier. Recently, we came across another interesting hack that can be a lifesaver in the kitchen. It shows how you can sift flour without messing over your kitchen counter. Yes, it's possible! Once you watch the video of this hack, it'll become your new go-to way of doing this simple task.

The video of this flour-sifting hack was shared on the Instagram page @mucherla.aruna. Since the time it was posted, it has raked up over 463K views and 11.2K likes. "Tired of flour making a mess when sifting? I saw this hack somewhere, and it worked for me. Give it a try," read the caption of the post. In the video, we see a woman holding a sieve in one hand and a plastic container filled with flour in the other hand. She then places the sieve over the container and turns it upside down. You'll notice how she sifts the flour into the plate below without making any mess. You can also give it a try soon and see the spectacular results for yourself.

Check out the full video below:

A number of internet users reacted to the clever hack of sifting flour without making a mess. "Amazing. Thank you. I get to learn so much from you," said a user while another wrote, "Wow, so brainy ma'am. Good tip." "Super and thanks, ma'am. I saw this trick on some other platform, but your way of explaining it is mind-blowing," wrote a third person.

Another person commented, ". This is so useful. I struggle every day with this issue as we are Jains, and we are supposed to strain the atta every time. Thanks a lot, ma'am! It's an amazing hack." "Much needed, thank you for this," expressed a fifth user. "How sweetly you present these tips, ma'am! We adore you for the way you bring smiles to our faces," added another.

