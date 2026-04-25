In a first for the region, a dedicated milk freight train carrying Amul products has reached Jammu and Kashmir from Gujarat. It marks a major step in strengthening bulk dairy transportation through rail. The move introduces a new supply route for essential food items, which aims at improving consistency and reliability in the Union Territory.





The special train was fitted with refrigerated containers to maintain the quality and freshness of milk and dairy products during transit. It carried large volumes of essential items and ensured that supplies reached their destination without spoilage.





Railway officials called it a “historic achievement,” and in many ways, it is. It shows a shift towards more dependable supply systems.

Key Details





The freight train consisted of 20 BCN wagons loaded with dairy products from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation. It departed from the Linch Goods Shed in the Ahmedabad Division on April 20.





The train reached two major unloading points in the Jammu Division, Bari Brahman and Anantnag goods sheds. Officials confirmed that 10 wagons were unloaded at each location. Each set carried approximately 500 tonnes of dairy products.





“The consignment included toned milk, milk powder, buttermilk, lassi, and other essential dairy items,” officials said, as quoted by Daily Excelsior.





Boost To Supply Stability And Pricing





This development is expected to strengthen food supply resilience in Jammu and Kashmir. Rail-based transport reduces dependence on road routes, which can be affected by weather conditions, especially in hilly areas.





A more stable supply chain can help meet rising consumer demand and may also contribute to price stability by ensuring the consistent availability of products.





Wider Impact On Trade And Connectivity





Authorities noted that the introduction of dedicated freight services for dairy products could open up new opportunities for interstate trade. It also reflects a broader effort by Indian Railways to improve connectivity with remote regions.





By enabling faster and more efficient movement of essential goods, the initiative supports better integration of Jammu and Kashmir with national supply networks.