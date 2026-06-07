Food packaging keeps your meals safe and free from contamination. While wrapping snacks and street food in newspapers has long been a common practice across India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has now reiterated that newspapers cannot be used for food packaging. The food regulator has directed food business operators to discontinue the use of newspapers due to potential health risks linked to printing inks and contaminants, as per a press release published on June 5 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





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The new directive follows an incident in Mumbai where a popular vada pav vendor was found using newspapers to wrap food. FSSAI's Western Region and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation carried out a joint inspection and took action. During other inspections, authorities educated vendors on approved packaging materials and issued warnings to non-compliant establishments. They were advised to switch to food-grade paper, butter paper, or other safe alternatives.

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Amid concerns that the practice remains widespread, FSSAI has now directed all food businesses, including street vendors, cloud kitchens, caterers, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), food stalls, mobile food vendors and small retailers, to immediately stop using newspapers or printed materials for food packaging, serving, or storage.





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According to FSSAI, newspaper ink contains chemicals, pigments, binders and colourants that pose health risks through food contact. Printing inks may contain lead and other heavy metals that can leach into food, potentially causing long-term health complications. Exposure to dust, dirt, and unsanitary conditions during printing, transportation, and distribution also makes newspapers potential carriers of harmful pathogens.





The regulator stated that storing, wrapping, or serving food in newspapers is prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018. FSSAI further clarified that the prohibition extends to using newspapers to absorb oil from fried foods such as samosas, pakoras, and vada pav, as well as for covering or storing prepared food.