Achaar, a popular South Asian condiment, has the power to enhance the flavours of food. Made from various fruits and vegetables preserved in brine, oil, and spices, pickles hold a special place in the hearts of many food lovers. But carrying it while travelling or shipping it to loved ones can be a bit messy, right? A hilarious video going viral on social media shows how to prevent spills despite its oily ingredients. The clip opens with a woman unboxing a large tin of achaar, heavily wrapped in tape. She can be seen using a knife to cut through the thick layers of tape around the pickle jar. The note overlaying the video reflects the typical way desis pack anything containing oil for travel. It read, “POV: Unboxing that one achaar tin your dad packed... be like.”





After cutting through the tape and newspapers, she opened a plastic packet. This was followed by another layer of newspaper wrapped with tape, leading to yet another plastic packet. Then came an extensive layer around the well-wrapped tin of achaar. Not only this – there were several more layers of polythene packets until the final moment of joy.

The final stage of unboxing felt like an achievement for the woman. Standing near her kitchen sink, she held the oily pickle jar like a trophy, clearly relieved and amused. The excessive packaging also highlighted the care and thoroughness with which a father ensures nothing spills during shipping. The video was captioned with a hilarious note that read, “Thought it would never end.”

The humorous take on fathers packing a pickle jar for travel or shipping took the internet by storm.





A user said, “And still it leaked.” But in reply, a person joked, “Not leaking was not the project, the project was nothing will come out and spoil other things even if it leaks.”





Another user praised the man's effort to send his daughter a jar of pickles with utmost care. “The fact that it leaked and yet didn't spill out is proof that the packing effort was successful,” read the comment.





Someone mentioned, “Not beyond 2 layers. That's why bulletproofing.”





“Mission successfully completed,” read yet another hilarious note.





A foodie added, “My friend packed food for me like this, z-plus security,” and mentioned, “Best feeling it was.”





“Imagine if the customs officer asks you to open this at the Airport,” joked a person.





We are simply impressed by the extensive packing. Aren't you?