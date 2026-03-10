As the days grow longer and the early summer heat begins to settle in, it's the perfect excuse to step out and explore the city's most exciting culinary experiences. Across India, restaurants, hotels and dining spaces are rolling out vibrant food festivals that celebrate everything from regional Indian classics to global flavours and inventive tasting menus. These limited-time events are designed to spotlight seasonal ingredients, chef collaborations and immersive dining themes that go beyond the regular menu. Whether you're in the mood for indulgent kebab trails, curated regional spreads or experimental pop-ups that bring international cuisines to your plate, there's plenty to discover this season. If you're looking for a delicious way to spend your evenings, these food festivals happening across India in March and April deserve a spot on your radar.

New Delhi:

Hope & Sesame Takes Over Rubicon Bar Bringing An Iconic Takeover To The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Set within The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Rubicon Bar and Cigar Lounge curates an exceptional bar takeover on 27th March with Hope & Sesame. Hailing from Guangzhou, China, Hope & Sesame has shaped its identity around cocktails that reflect their surroundings, drawing on local ingredients and cultural narratives while advancing the craft through techniques such as ultrasonic infusion and rotary distillation.





Leading the takeover is Jay Du, Head Bartender, alongside Jing Liang, Senior Bartender. With 14 years in the industry and a top 15 finish at the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition China edition, Jay brings the bar's signature perspective to Rubicon, presenting a menu rooted in regional identity and progressive technique. Jing complements the experience with his refined craft and insight drawn from Guangzhou's evolving cocktail culture. With a bespoke cocktail menu curated by the visiting bartenders and live music setting the tone for the evening, Rubicon Bar & Cigar Lounge transforms the night into a refined confluence of craft, flavour and global cocktail culture

Where: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

When: 27th March













Mumbai:

Koishii, The Penthouse At The St. Regis Mumbai Presents Salud Nights With Tropic City, Bangkok

The St. Regis Mumbai invites cocktail connoisseurs to an electrifying edition of SALUD Nights at Koishii, The Penthouse on Friday, 13th March 2026, featuring a special guest shift by Tropic City, one of Bangkok's most celebrated cocktail destinations.





For one night only, Sebastian De La Cruz, Co-Founder of Tropic City and a prominent name in the global cocktail community, will take over the bar at Koishii, bringing his signature tropical cocktail philosophy and dynamic bartending style to Mumbai. At Koishii, guests can look forward to an exciting menu of Tropic City's celebrated creations, including Copacabana Dub, So Fresh & So Clean, G's Boogie, Welcome to the Jungle, Crossroads, Night Rider, Double Dance Lover, and Chronic Iced Tea, among others. These cocktails showcase Sebastian's distinctive approach-layering tropical ingredients, inventive techniques, and bold flavor profiles that pay homage to the spirit of tiki while embracing contemporary mixology.





Where: Koishii, The Penthouse at The St. Regis Mumbai

When: Friday, 13th March 2026

Photo: The St. Regis Mumbai

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Celebrates Eid with a Regal Awadhi Feast by Chef Asif Qureshi at Saffron

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu invites guests to celebrate Eid at its acclaimed Indian restaurant, Saffron at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, with a limited-period Eid Special Set Course Menu. The festive offering pays homage to the regal traditions and timeless flavours of Awadhi cuisine, capturing the warmth and generosity of the season.





Curated by Indian MasterChef Chef Asif Qureshi, a revered custodian of royal kitchens, the specially crafted set menus are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian selections. Set within the elegant surrounds of Saffron at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, the Eid celebration unfolds as a warm and indulgent gathering rooted in tradition.





The non-vegetarian menu features signature small plates such as Bhatti ki Kalmi, Ghost ki Galauti, Jhinga Nisha and Habibya Chaap, followed by the main course, the selection celebrates depth and aroma. Highlights include Murgh Laziz Handi, Ghost ki Nihari and Ghost Awadhi Biryani. Paired with Saffron Ki Dal E-Khas, artisanal breads, and festive desserts like Kulfi Crumble and Seviyon Ka Muzaffar, the experience reflects the richness of Eid traditions.





The vegetarian menu presents refined dishes such as Kandhari Paneer Tikka, Sarson Broccoli and Nadru Subz Ki Sahammi, progressing to Rahra Beet Paneer, Gucchi Matar Malai and Noor Mahel Biryani. The meal concludes with classic Eid desserts, offering a complete and indulgent festive narrative. Guests can also enjoy Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, a nostalgic festive beverage that complements the celebratory feast.





When: 19th and 20th March, 2026

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Photo: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Pune:

Dine Under Eid ka Chaand at Chingari, Sheraton Grand Pune

Eid has always been about that one special gathering, when everyone dresses up, steps out, and sits down for a meal that feels like the celebration itself. This year, at Sheraton Grand Pune, Chingari invites guests to turn that familiar Eid feeling into an elevated rooftop experience with Daawat-E-Eid, curated by Chef Ghulam Qureshi. The evening opens with the comforting richness of Gosht Haleem, simmered for hours to achieve its signature silkiness, alongside Kathal aur Kache Kele ka Haleem, a hearty vegetarian take that carries the same depth of flavour.





As the meal unfolds, festive favourites like Gosht Shammi Kebabs and the deeply aromatic Gosht Qorma set the tone for what's to come. At the heart of the daawat is the Raan Biryani, tender lamb paired with fragrant basmati rice, arriving as the centrepiece of the table. And like every good Eid meal remembered fondly, it ends with something sweet, Kulhad Phirni.





When: 1st to 21st March

Where: Sheraton Grand Pune







Bengaluru:

Where the Land meets the Sea on a Plate: Surf & Turf Experience at WBG, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield invites diners to explore a menu where flame-grilled indulgence meets coastal freshness. The specially curated Surf & Turf menu at Whitefield Bar and Grill brings together land-sourced richness and seafood delicacies on a single plate, combining vibrant flavours with refined techniques and thoughtful pairings. Set within the scenic poolside ambience of WBG, the menu opens with the comforting Nova Scotia Seafood Chowder, a creamy bowl layered with seafood, bacon and dill foam. Vegetarians can explore dishes such as Riverside Meadow, featuring char-grilled eggplant with lotus stem crumble and curry leaf aioli, and Waves of Umami, where wild mushrooms are enriched with nori butter.





Among the highlights are Grilled Tenderloin paired with Lobster, served with truffle barnaise and roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and BBQ Pork Belly with Scallops, balanced with cauliflower puree and torched clementine. The menu also features Chef's specials such as the Surf n Turf Burrito with Cajun shrimp and buff mince, and Tide & Tandoor, a chicken roulade filled with coastal fish mousse. For a hearty finish, the Rosemary Lamb Chops with fennel and smoked salmon slaw, glazed with spicy mango, bring together robust land flavours with a hint of the sea. The experience concludes with a Dark Chocolate Brownie with Sea Salt Caramel, adding a sweet finish to the meal.





The experience is complemented by a bespoke craft cocktail selection and WBG's gin collection, one among the largest in Bengaluru. Guests also have access to the outlet's Gin Garden, where they can pick and choose their cocktail flavours, adding a personalised flair to the experience.





Where: Whitefield Bar and Grill, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

When: 11th - 21st March

Photo: Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

The March of Five Sundays Comes to JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

This March, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru presents the March of Five Sundays, a curated brunch series where each week brings a unique flavour story to the table. Guests can explore the Microgreen Salad Studio, live Amethyst seafood paella, Violet vegetarian paella, alongside lavender churrasco chicken, Plum peri-peri lamb cutlets, Amethyst chili barbecue pork ribs, and Asian delicacies from Uno Izakaya, including Violet Beijing braised chicken, Lilac Cambodian amok, and live Amethyst salmon nigiri.





The Spring Harvest Brunch embraces seasonal produce with dishes like asparagus tart, citrus salads, berry pavlova, garden vegetable paellas, and live-action stations for freshly grilled meats and vegetables, celebrating freshness and color. Coastal flavours take center stage at the Mediterranean Escape Brunch, offering mezze platters, grilled seafood, artisanal hummus, colorful salads, and signature desserts, paired with live grills and vibrant presentation reminiscent of breezy seaside afternoons.





Finally, the Japan with the Atami Plum Blossom Festival brunch showcases sushi and sashimi bars, tempura live stations, miso-glazed salmon, umeboshi rice, alongside delicate desserts such as mochi, matcha cheesecake, and a tea ceremony corner, reflecting the elegance and ritual of Japanese spring celebrations.





Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

When: 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th March 2026

Photo: JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Spice Route Series: A Weekend of South Indian Culinary Traditions with Chef Spoorthi at Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills

Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills invites guests to embark on a flavourful journey through the culinary heritage of South India with the Spice Route Series, a special three-day food festival curated by Chef Spoorthi. For this special edition of the Spice Route Series, Chef Spoorthi will showcase dishes inspired by the rich culinary landscape of South India, highlighting regional specialties and cherished recipes that have been passed down through generations. The experience will feature buffet lunches and dinners on 13th and 14th March, followed by a leisurely Sunday brunch on 15th March, allowing guests to indulge in a vibrant spread of regional delicacies while enjoying the tranquil setting of Nandi Hills.





Adding to the festive atmosphere, the weekend will feature live music, creating a lively yet relaxed dining environment. Guests attending the Sunday brunch will also enjoy access to the resort's swimming pool, making it an ideal outing for families and those looking to spend a leisurely afternoon at the resort.





When: 13th-15th March 2026

Where: Terra, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills

Photo: Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills













Hyderabad:

Punjab's Regional Cuisine Comes To Hyderabad Marriott Hotel

This March, Hyderabad will witness a focused presentation of Punjabi culinary heritage with a Punjabi Food Festival at Bidri, headed by Chef Sweety Singh. Presented from 20th March to 29th March 2026, the festival will spotlight the fundamentals of Punjabi cuisine, where ingredient integrity, calibrated heat and slowly developed bases define the character of each preparation.





The menu brings together slow-cooked chole and butter chicken built on reduced bases where tomato, fenugreek and spice are allowed to mature fully before service. From the tandoor, marinated chicken is cooked over charcoal to achieve defined smokiness and firm texture. Stuffed Amritsari kulchas underscore traditional fermentation and griddle technique, accompanied by lassi served in its classic churned form. Together, the selection reflects the structural elements that define Punjabi cooking beyond stereotype.





When: 20 March 2026 to 29 March 2026

Where: Bidri, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre





















