The Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off on May 13 and concluded on May 24. Several Indian celebrities marked their presence at the biggest film festival of the year, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and several influencers like Parul Gulati and Nancy Tyagi.





Influencer Revant Himatsingka, aka Food Pharmer, revealed that he was supposed to make his debut at Cannes this year but had to cancel his trip. In a post shared on LinkedIn, Revant gave a glimpse of the outfit he had planned to wear at Cannes. It featured a formal blazer set incorporated with eight legal notices he has received over the years from various food giants for his videos.





Revant Himatsingka is known for his Instagram videos in which he highlights marketing practices used in the promotion of prepackaged foods. The nutrition and health influencer is most recognised for his work in promoting consumer health literacy and exposing food business marketing tactics that are allegedly deceptive.

For his Cannes outing, Food Pharmer tried to include a nod to his past legal troubles in his outfit. The sleeves of the blazer were "made from 8 real legal notices sent by food giants" to him. "Nutrition labels were printed across the jacket," and the back of his outfit was "embroidered with one line: Label Padhega Duniya," revealed Revant in his LinkedIn post.





He added, "My goal with Cannes was to take ‘Label Padhega India' movement global and make it into ‘Label Padhega Duniya.'"











Explaining the reason behind missing Cannes, Revant Himatsingka concluded, "24 hours before take off, the India-Pakistan tensions escalated and I made the call of not going. We had spent months on the visa, outfit, travel etc, but it didn't take time to make the decision to not go."