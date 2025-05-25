Janhvi Kapoor is a true-blue foodie. From her love for street food and viral zero-calorie pasta to satisfying her sweet cravings, the actress often shares glimpses of her food-filled adventures. This year, Janhvi made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where her film Homebound premiered. While her red carpet appearances grabbed headlines, her food choices in Cannes were equally delightful.





In a video shared on Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram handle, she is seen ordering room service. The actress stayed true to her desi roots, even in the heart of France. In the clip, Janhvi reveals she relished chana dal, rice, green chilli achar and matar bhaji. She shared, “I was very happy to have my Indian home-cooked meal in Cannes.”

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor gave fans a delicious peek into one of her first meals at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of a mouth-watering plate of pancakes loaded with rich chocolate sauce, dusted with powdered sugar and cocoa powder. What made it extra special was the sweet message written on the plate in chocolate icing: “Cannes Ready T-1 day.” A truly indulgent and stylish start to her Cannes journey. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Janhvi Kapoor treated herself to a classic desi delight – malpuas. She shared a tempting photo on Instagram. It featured five crispy, golden malpuas rolled up and paired with a bowl of creamy rabdi. And yes, this was her breakfast. The actress clearly has a sweet tooth, and honestly, we are not complaining. Her caption said it all: “Breakfast of champs.” And we could not agree more. Click here to know more.





We are always here for Janhvi Kapoor's delicious foodie shenanigans.