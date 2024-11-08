Content creator Revant Himatsingka, also known as Food Pharmer, helped Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty in research on food adulteration. The content creator helped the 74-year-old in her speech for the Monsoon Session. He will also be assisting her during the Rajya Sabha's Winter Session. Revant called Sudha Murty the "most humble person" he has ever met and shared that she messaged him directly on WhatsApp "like a friend." In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Food Pharmer wrote, “My biggest honour in my journey as Food Pharmer is when Sudha Murthy Ma'am contacted me to provide research on food adulteration for Rajya Sabha. She is by far the most humble person I've met and I've come across influencers with 1 lakh followers with more attitude than her.”

He added, “Unlike most public figures who usually hide behind managers, she directly WhatsApps almost like a friend. Excited to assist her with research during the upcoming Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha as well! Imagine if the world's most powerful people got together and fought for what is right!”

The video begins with Food Pharmer enthusiastically talking about his partnership with Sudha Murty in addressing food adulteration in the Rajya Sabha. It is followed by a clip of the philanthropist speaking at the Upper House of the Parliament. She says in a part of her speech, “What kind of food we eat and what kind of disease we get, we should think in the modern era. Cancer cases are arising in our country due to adulteration and many more reasons."

Food Pharmer concludes the video by expressing his excitement for the chance to assist Sudha Murty in the upcoming Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha. He said, “Excited to assist her with research during the upcoming Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha as well. Imagine, if the world's most powerful people got together and fought for what is right."

Sudha Murty is an accomplished author, educator, philanthropist and chairperson of the Murty Trust. She is married to NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys.

