Nearly 200 residents in northwest Delhi fell ill after consuming kuttu atta, also known as buckwheat flour, a staple during Navratri fasting. The incidents occurred on the second day of Navratri, prompting authorities to launch an investigation on the morning of September 23. Officials are examining whether the flour was contaminated or adulterated, following multiple complaints of similar symptoms of uneasiness, news agency IANS reported.

Bhisham Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police from Northwest Delhi, revealed that the BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients from areas including Bhalswa Dairy, Samaypur, Mahendra Park, Jahangirpuri, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar since 6:10 AM. Dr Vishesh Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), revealed that nearly 150 to 200 people came to the emergency ward with the same symptoms. As of now, the patients are in a stable condition.

“All patients presented with similar complaints of vomiting and uneasiness. They were given first aid and are now in stable condition. Fortunately, none were critical, and no admissions were necessary,” Vishesh Yadav said.





As per reports, the police authorities are doubting that the flour was not purchased from a single store. Instead, they are suggesting a broader issue in the overall supply chain.





Chirag Paswan, the Minister of Food Processing Industries, urged a thorough investigation into the incident. He addressed the situation at a media briefing related to the upcoming World Food India event, and said, "This issue does not come directly under my ministry. Definitely, it is our responsibility if such issues come, there should be an investigation. We will not compromise on the quality of the processed foods," as quoted by PTI.





He continued, "Whenever the government receives such complaints, it is investigated by our officials and through FSSAI. We ensure there is a full investigation into adulteration in foods." Further emphasising the government's zero-tolerance approach towards food safety violations, “I want to assure you that an investigation will be conducted."





Police also revealed that the staff were sent into the neighbourhoods to caution the shopkeepers, vendors, and residents about the incident. “Local shopkeepers are being sensitised. The matter has also been taken up with the Food Department,” an officer said.





The officials have collected food samples from various stores and warehouses for testing. They are closely monitoring the situation and have mentioned taking strict action if the issue of contamination is established.

Experts suggest that buckwheat flour, if stored improperly in humid conditions, can develop fungal growth and mycotoxins, which are poisonous for consumption. Adulteration with other, cheaper flours is also a common issue, particularly during high-demand periods such as Navratri.