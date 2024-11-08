The United Nations' world food price index rose in October to its highest level since April 2023 as vegetable oils led increases seen in most food staples, data showed on Friday. The price index, compiled by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to track the most globally traded food commodities, increased to 127.4 points last month from a revised 124.9 points in September. Prices of all categories rose apart from meat, with vegetable oils jumping more than 7% from the previous month, supported by concerns over palm oil production, the FAO said.









