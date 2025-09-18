In the first half of 2025, a task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner frequently shared findings of numerous inspections conducted across the state. They would post about violations flagged at various kinds of food establishments, ranging from sweet shops and restaurants to manufacturing units and suppliers. Recently, officials resumed sharing their discoveries on the department's official X account, thereby bringing various food safety issues to public attention. On September 2, 2025, the task force revealed that they had conducted a surprise inspection of the Mess Management Services at BITS Pilani in Hyderabad. They found multiple food safety violations on the premises.





The officials said that the mess's FSSAI license was missing, as were the requisite pest control/health records. They flagged many other hygiene-related problems, including greasy exhausts, damaged pest meshes, dirty storage areas and unhygienic floors. The task force stated that they issued notices to "both mess managements" along with serving a Form-III seizure memo. They also collected specific samples for laboratory testing.

This month, the food safety task force also shared its discoveries after inspecting a restaurant chain called "GrillAffair" in Telangana. They revealed that they found violations at three of its outlets. The issues included poor hygiene, reused oil, mixed/uncovered food, pest infestation, lack of records and more. The officials stated they have initiated action against GrillAffair.

Moreover, this is not the only restaurant chain that the task force inspected recently. They had also visited several branches of Absolute Barbeque. Food safety violations were found at 10 of them. Read more about both sets of restaurant inspections here.