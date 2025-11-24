Kunafa has leapt from a traditional dessert to the food item driving one of the most talked-about trends in the world, appearing in everything from stuffed croissants and cheesecakes to gelato and milkshakes. Part of the appeal lies in its drama: crisp kataifi pastry against a molten cheese or cream centre, all soaked in a sweet, aromatic syrup. That same flavour profile sits at the core of the now-famous "Dubai chocolate" bar, which encases pistachio, tahini and crunchy kunafa inside a milk-chocolate shell. Videos of people cracking open these bars, or cutting into kunafa-topped desserts, have flooded social media. Together, kunafa mash-ups and Dubai chocolate have turned a once-regional sweet into a global sensation.





But, like most trends, the popularity of kunafa seems to have peaked as people are slowly getting bored with seeing it everywhere. A recent video about the same by comedian Rohan Joshi has gone viral on social media. His rant about the ubiquity of kunafa-inspired treats has resonated with many foodies. In the reel, Rohan speaks in a British accent, which makes his statements sound funnier in a way. He expresses his frustration with "just putting the kunafa in everything." He adds, "You're calling it Dubai chocolate, and you're calling it Dubai ice cream, and it's just doing my head in."

The comedian declares, "I cannot with the kunafa anymore." However, addressing its fans, he says, "I'm very happy for you. You can put the pistachios in everything." With sarcasm that some might not detect, he states, "You've discovered this. I'm very grateful and glad for your discovery." However, he acknowledges that he has had enough of this trend.





The comedian explains, "I'm so tired of opening a dessert, and there's just green things in it." He implores people to stop putting kunafa in everything, pointing out that it is not necessary to do so. Watch the complete viral video below:











Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"1000% agree - kunafa flavoured everything will make me go off desserts for good."

"Someone had to say it out loud."

"Finally, someone said it. I hate Kunafa."

"Have you tried kunafa biryani?"

"Thanks for this! There's a 'Dubai' chocolate in my fridge that I cannot get myself to finish!"

"1000% disagree, kunafa on everything."

"I think the meta translation is malfunctioning and stuck on the British accent."

"Not me looking for the AI translate toggle."





Several dishes and drinks incorporating kunafa and Dubai chocolate have taken social media by storm over the past few months. For instance, a video once showed a pani puri inspired by this trend. Read the full viral story here.