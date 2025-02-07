Dubai Chocolate or Dubai Kunafa Chocolate is continuing to take the world by storm. Made with pistachio cream, crisp kataifi pastry, and rich chocolate, this sweet delight has received a lot of attention on social media. Recently, a Turkish content creator's review of it went viral. The vlogger, Turkan Atay, starts by explaining that people around the world have gone "crazy" about this viral chocolate. So she decided to buy it for herself and see what all the buzz was about. She tells her viewers that she won't do any pretentiously aesthetic gestures to showcase the treat. She is simply going to give her candid take on it. She opens the outer packet, mentioning that she paid 150 Turkish lira for it. She sniffs the bar inside and says that it seems like "cheap" chocolate to her. She opens it fully and shows us how it looks. She confesses that she has ended up spending a lot of money in order to make this video.

Next, she breaks the bar into two and sniffs the filling. She declares that she isn't convinced that there are real pistachios in it. Rather, she theorises that green peas (matar) have been added as a substitute. She bemoans the money she has spent on buying this chocolate. But she tells herself that she has to at least finish this reel. She admits that she doesn't feel like tasting the chocolate, but does so anyway. Wondering what was her verdict? Watch the complete viral video below to know:

The reel has received more than 20 million views so far. Read some of the comments below:





"She's too pure for this world."





"You're so much fun to watch."





"The real regret she got."





"The first time she smelled she was like.. 'Brother uuh'!"





"I love the way she is reviewing."





"Truth has been spoken."





"I had the same reaction when I ate it."





"So cute explanation."





