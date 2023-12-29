Let's talk about the mouthwatering delight that is the North Indian kulcha. Stuffed with deliciousness and baked to perfection, kulchas are a sensation. Delhi, in particular, is a haven for these treats. The crispy outer layer and the soft, flavourful stuffing make kulchas a favourite among many. From the streets to fine dining, you can't escape the temptation of these delicious stuffed kulchas. A food vlogger recently showcased a unique variety of kulcha, the “Chicken Nihari in a doughy, buttery tandoori kulcha” and it looked delicious!

The vlogger revealed that the kulcha is stuffed with Tandoori chicken, marinated with Nihari masala and herbs like pippali and coriander, then slow-cooked to Awadhi-inspired perfection. The “kulcha is topped with a creamy, aromatic white butter and a spicy gravy sauce.”

Take a look at the viral video:

With over 3 million views, the video has since gone viral and managed to tempt the viewers. One user commented under the post, “Bhuk lag gayi ye dekh ke [I got hungry after seeing this].”

Another user wrote, “The kulchas look so soft.”

“How do you make it look so tempting,” said a third.

Some viewers inquired about vegetarian options, with one user asking, "Do they have something in paneer as well?"

Another suggested, "They should have a vegetarian version too because the bread looks so fluffy."

However, one user wrote, "Nihari Kulcha is a dish from Lucknow now and is very different from this, please don't promote places that rip off from original recipes and authentic food."

Nihari Kulcha is indeed a traditional dish originating from Lucknow. It typically consists of a slow-cooked, spiced stew known as Nihari, often prepared with meat like mutton or lamb. The dish is served with kulcha. The slow cooking process enhances the flavours, resulting in a rich and aromatic stew.

If you would like to try Nihari, check out our recipe here.