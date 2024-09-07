Get set for a gastronomic spree! This September and October, India is brimming with food festivals that will keep your taste buds occupied. Be it the hustle-bustle of Delhi streets or the vibrational scenes of Bengaluru, every festival is a representation of our rich gourmet culture. Be a hardcore foodie or a culture enthusiast looking forward to traditional cuisine, these events have a feast for all senses. Join us as we delve into the best food festivals of the season, where the food is mouth-watering and the secret culinary treasures are in abundance.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are Some Must-Visit Food Festivals Of Sept-Oct 2024

Delhi - NCR

Lakhnawi Dastarkhwan Returns To Crowne Plaza New Delhi

Enjoy lip-smacking food in the most Nawabi style as Crowne Plaza New Delhi is bringing back its Lakhnawi Dastarkhwan Food Festival at Infinity. The festival, themed "Mezban Kadardan Khansam," is inviting its patrons to immerse in Lucknow's Nawabi hospitality and culinary excellence. Expect an atmosphere especially created to transport you to city's highlights like Hazratganj Chowk, Qaisar Bagh Palace, and Aminabad Food Street. What's more? Enjoy Lucknow's most cherished dishes, including Galauti Kebabs, Murgh Awadhi Qorma, Gosht Nalli Qorma, Dal Gomti, Aloo Bukhara Kofta which will complement an assortment of breads like Mughlai Parantha, Sheermal, Warqi Parantha, and Ulta Tawa Parantha.

Highlights also include street food such as Tokri Chaat, Aloo Tikki Pani Ke Batashe alongside quintessential Awadhi Biryani with Burani Raita, Kathal Nehari, Mahi Nawabi Tikka, Peshawari Paneer, Murgh Badam Shorba, Dingri Dolma, and Gulab Mastani Sherbat. Conclude your meal on a delightfully sweet note with traditional sweets such as Shahi Tukda, Badnam Kulfi, Malai Gilauri and Jalebis.





Where: Infinity, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar





When: September 6 - September 15, 2024





Biryani Festival Is Back In Gulati Restaurant

Gulati Restaurant, best known for their legendary culinary outlet at Pandara Road, is set to bring back its Biryani Festival with lots of additions. Expect at least 11 signature Dum Biryanis across both the locations, including popular options like Butter Chicken Biryani, Tawa Chicken Biryani, Paneer 65 double tadka Biryani, Mutton Biryani, and Kathal Biryani to name a few. Each Biryani is served with the quintessential "Mirch Ka Salan" and the flavorful "Burani Raita," made with roasted garlic cloves, enhancing the experience of these aromatic delicacies. The authentic Hyderabadi Dum Pukht Biryanis are prepared using the traditional Dum Pukht method, where the Biryani pot is sealed with wheat flour dough and slow-cooked to perfection, allowing the rich Hyderabadi spices to infuse every grain.





Where: Gulati Restaurant Pandara Road and Gurugram





When: September 4 - September 22, 2024





Indulge Into Ramen Delights At Cafe Delhi Heights

This September, Cafe Delhi Heights, Ikigai by Cafe Delhi Heights, and Neighbourly by Cafe Delhi Heights are launching a Ramen Festival. The festival will showcase a variety of ramen dishes, each prepared with a choice of Miso or Sesame broth. From the nourishing Silken Tofu Ramen Bowl, brimming with ramen noodles, shitake mushrooms, edamame beans, sprouts, bok choy, and silken tofu, to the hearty Katsu Chicken Ramen Bowl, featuring a rich soy sauce and miso broth with toppings like bok choy, boiled egg, shitake mushrooms, nori, and scallions. Seafood lovers can indulge in the Shrimp Tempura Ramen Bowl, garnished with crispy shrimp tempura, nori, boiled egg, green onions, and a drizzle of sesame oil sauce.





The Chasu Pork Ramen Bowl offers a taste of Japan with its melt-in-your-mouth slow-braised pork belly, while the Tenderloin Ramen Bowl introduces a non-traditional yet savory twist with succulent pork tenderloin. For those seeking bold flavors, the Lamb Meatball Ramen Bowl is a must-try, featuring crispy nori, boiled egg, bok choy, and green onions. The Goma Dare Ramen Bowl, with its rich and creamy seafood mix, rounds off this diverse menu, ensuring there's something for every palate. The Ramen Festival at Cafe Delhi Heights Group promises to be a feast for the senses, inviting food lovers to immerse themselves in the comforting and complex flavors of these exquisite ramen bowls.





Where: All Cafe Delhi Heights Outlets





When: September 1 - September 20, 2024

Photo Credit: Cafe Delhi Heights

The Lodhi Presents Thai Alchemy At Perbacco

The Lodhi New Delhi proudly presents Thai Alchemy, a three-day culinary pop-up celebrating the rich heritage of Thai cuisine. Thai Alchemy promises a gastronomic adventure with a thoughtfully curated menu-starting with appetisers, such as the Thod Mun Hau Plee Khao Phod, a delicate red curry cake made with banana flower and American corn, or the fragrant chive dumplings, Kuy-Chay, drizzled with garlic oil. Chef Boro's selection of aromatic soups includes Tom Yum Gai, a spicy and tangy chicken broth infused with exotic herbs, and Tom Kha Phak, a comforting coconut cream soup with mushrooms and tofu. Guests can then partake in the fresh and vibrant salads-the zesty Som Tam Mamuang offers bursts of flavour, followed by the main courses, which feature a delightful array of curries and stir-fried dishes. From the spicy Southern-style soft-shell crab curry, Pu Nim Kæng Lhuaeng, to the rich and hearty Massaman Curry with tender lamb, each dish showcases the perfect harmony of Thai spices and fresh ingredients. The gastronomic experience culminates with the traditional Thai dessert, Tub Tim Grob, a classic refreshing treat made of coconut and red ruby water chestnut, cooked with pandan leaves, offering a sweet conclusion to a vibrant feast. This unique fusion of cultures and cuisines at Perbacco promises a dining experience that is both memorable and truly special.





Where: Perbacco, The Lodhi, Lodhi Road, New Delhi





When: September 6 - September 8, 2024





Mumbai:

Enjoy Pan-Asian Culinary Venture At Kembara

Kembara, BKC's pan-Asian restaurant, invites you to indulge in a delightful brunch. The Sunday brunch menu at Kembara will feature a delectable selection of appetisers, sampler salads, mains, and desserts. Some of the highlights include the comforting Chinese Wine Hot and Sour Soup (V), the crispy and flavorful Crystal Vegetable Dumpling (V), and the succulent Chicken and Prawn Suimai & Wild Mushroom Bao. Discover a symphony of flavours with their salad samplers, the tangy Hot and Sour Shredded Potatoes, the bold Numbing Sichuan Chicken, and the aromatic Crispy Sea Bass with Thai herbs. Try the crispy delight signature Kembara Shrimp Tempura Roll, a harmonious blend of crunchy tempura and succulent shrimp in every bite! For those seeking a lighter option, the Hot and Sour Shredded Potatoes (V) and Chengdu Potato, Scallions, and Onion (V) salads are sure to satisfy. To complete the experience, the iconic Kung Pao Chicken, Thai Style Fried Rice, and the refreshing Lemongrass cheesecake (a creamy and delicious dessert) will be available to tantalise taste buds.

To complement the exquisite food, Kembara will also offer a variety of refreshing cocktails. Choose from the classic Kembara Sling. A vibrant mix of gin, cherry liqueur, and citrus, topped with soda and garnished with pineapple and cherry. Espresso Martini, a bold blend of espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur, offers a smooth, caffeinated kick, or the sophisticated Campari Highball, a mix of Campari and sparkling water with a citrus twist, delivering a refreshing, bittersweet flavour.





Where: Shop no 11, Kembara, Ins Tower, opposite Indian Oil Petrol Pump, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai





When: Every Sunday





Bangalore

Southern Spice Food Festival comes to Salt Indian Restaurant

Indulge in the rich flavours of South India as Salt Indian restaurant brings the Southern Spice Food Festival. Curated by Chef CV Chandran, the specially curated menu for this festival includes a variety of dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Start your culinary journey with the crispy and flavorful Urgai Podi Idlies, followed by the tender and spicy Vazhapoo Cutlet.For seafood lovers, the Meen Polichathu and the subtly spiced Meen Moilee are must-tries. Meat enthusiasts will savor the bold flavors of Chicken Miriyalu, while those with a sweet tooth can end their meal on a high note with our signature desserts, Elaneer Payasam and Kasi Halwa. For the main course, indulge in hearty curries like Makka Cholam Keerai Masial and Pachakari Ishtew. Seafood lovers can also try the Boat Man's Fish Curry and the luxurious Lobster Neerulli. And for those seeking a flavorful rice dish, the Ambur Mutton Biryani is a must-have. Finally, satisfy your sweet cravings with the creamy Elaneer Payasam and the delightful Khubani Ka Meetha.





Where: Salt Indian Restaurants Kammanahalli and UB City Mall outlets





When: UB city Mall (September 5 - 15 September) & Kammanahalli (19 September - 29 September)





Onam Celebrations:

Celebrate the Spirit of Onam at Dakshin, Sheraton New Delhi

Dakshin, Sheraton's South Indian restaurant, is all set to bring the true essence of Kerala's rich cultural heritage through a special Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast. The meticulously crafted menu includes a variety of classic dishes such as Avial, Pyaru Thovaran, Erusser, Kootu Curry and Kalan, among others, prepared under the expert guidance of our skilled chefs who bring the authentic flavors of Kerala straight to your plate. Guests can expect a warm and festive atmosphere, complete with traditional music, floral decorations, and the opportunity to immerse themselves in the joyous celebrations of this harvest festival.





Where: Dakshin, Sheraton New Delhi





When: September 06 - September 15, 2024

Photo Credit: Sheraton, New Delhi

Enjoy Onam Feast at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks invites you and your loved ones to welcome Mahabali with a grand Sadhya. Savour timeless classics like the appetizing Neyyappam, wholesome Avial, Kootu Curry, Thoran, Olan, Kalan, Pachadi, Inji Puli, and Erissery, each crafted with a perfect balance of spices to awaken your senses to be enjoyed with the wholesome goodness of Parippu, Matta rice and the delightful flavours of Sambar and Rasam, all served on the traditional banana leaf. Conclude your Sadhya on a sweet note with desserts such as Paal Payasam.





Where: MOF, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks





When: 15th September





Indulge In Authentic Sadya at Quattro, The Leela Bhartiya City

The Leela Bhartiya City is set to commemorate the vibrant Onam festival with a special Onam Sadya feast at its restaurant, Quattro, on September 14th, 2024. Highlights of the menu include Sharkara Varatti (Jaggery Coated Banana Chips), Kumbalanga Pachadi (Ash Gourd and Coconut in a Mustard-Spiked Gravy), Beetroot Pachadi (a brilliant combination of sweet beetroot, coconut, mustard, and homemade yogurt), Vendakaa Theeyal (Kerala-style ladies' finger curry cooked in roasted coconut paste), and Pal Ada Payasam (rice flour rolled sheets steamed and cut into squares, cooked in coconut milk and sugar). The menu also includes traditional dishes such as Vazhakka Upperi, Kerala Pappadam, Rasakadali Pazham, Naranga Achar, Pulli Inji, Vellarikka Kichadi, Kondattam, Pineapple Puliserry, Valli Payar Thoran, Kootu Curry, Kaalan, Olan, Avial, Chenma Rice, Nei Parippu, Varutharacha Sambhar, Sambharam, and Parippu Pradhaman. The Onam Sadya at Quattro is more than just a meal; it is a celebration of love, sharing, and togetherness - the very essence of Onam.





Where: Quattro, The Leela Bhartiya City Bangalore





When: 14th September, 2024



