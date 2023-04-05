Food is an essential component of a country's identity and cultural heritage. Different countries have unique cuisines that reflect their national identity. When it comes to India, this concept holds even more significance as each region in the country has its own distinct cuisine. And this is why Indian food has been gaining immense popularity around the world in recent years. Recently, a former UK diplomat, Dr Andrew Flaming, shared how he prepared a dish that was a British interpretation of Indian cuisine. He shared how he learnt to make this dish while serving his tenure in Hyderabad for five years.





Dr Andrew Flaming shared a picture of the dish he prepared on Twitter. In the post, he reveals that his father was suffering from a chest infection, so he decided to cook something for him. The photo shows a plate full of rice topped with what seems to be prawn curry. We could also spot a bowl of what seems to be chutney kept along with it. "As my last post hinted my father has been unwell, so last night I had to venture into the kitchen. And what better for someone with a lingering chest infection than a nice British interpretation of Indian cuisine with a few secret add-ons I learnt about during 5 years in #Hyderabad?" read the caption of the post. Take a look at his tweet here:

Since being shared, the tweet has received over 10.7K views so far. Internet users wished his father a speedy recovery and posted sweet messages in the comments section. Many people also appreciated the dish that he cooked. One person wrote, "This looks wholesome. And best wishes to your dad, looking forward to seeing you and him eating out, taking a stroll, with Alex as well."





Another person wrote, "Our sincere wishes for a speedy recovery and a back walking around healthier. You both look good together and we look forward to more adorable family pics sooner with your dad."





"So sorry to see he is unwell. Hope he recovers from the fall speedily. It's so hard. Glad you are able to be there with him. It will be a great comfort to him. And especially when it comes with a side of heartening Indian-inspired home cooking!" read a third comment.





Here's how other people reacted to his post:





What did you think of this post? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.