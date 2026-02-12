A Reddit post highlighting unusual food pricing at a Bengaluru restaurant has gone viral. A regular customer shared a photo of posters at the restaurant that humorously discourage people from ordering a single idli. While four idlis cost an affordable Rs 50, buying just one idli is priced at Rs 100 - the same as two full plates containing a total of eight idlis.





The image appears to be from Naveen Butter Dosa Camp, an old and well-known restaurant located on Veera Pillai Street, parallel to Commercial Street.











The viral post drew a wave of reactions from Reddit users, many trying to decode the reason behind the expensive single idlis.





One user joked, "Buy four idlis at 50 INR. Sell a single idli at 25 INR. Get a profit of 50 INR."





Another wrote, "Four idlis - 100 gm at 50; Single idli - 200 gm at 100. He is making us look like fools."





A user speculated, "They are probably making idlis in batches of 4, so if someone buys only one, the other 3 will get cold."





Someone else explained, "It's a waste of effort to sell single idlis at a cheap cost. Everyone will start buying single idlis. ROI won't work out."





Another person guessed, "The Rs 100 one must be Thatte idli."





One Redditor also shared the restaurant's menu, which clearly mentions "please no single idly".





This is not the first time a restaurant has gone viral for its unusual rules. Earlier, a Kerala restaurant gained attention for a signboard that described the establishment as "completely non-vegetarian".