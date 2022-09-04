Whitefield has emerged as one of Bengaluru's F&B hotspots and one of the strongest neighbourhood dining destinations. That's one reason it's impossible to get my friends from Whitefield to brave the traffic and travel out of their comfort zone. Their argument always remains that Whitefield has enough dining options from trendy craft breweries to strong regional dining options to fine dining restaurants. I tend to agree with them. Om Nom Nomm is one of the best spots for artisanal European-style ice cream in Bengaluru. While this is a take-away or home delivery brand, you will be spoilt for choice with dining options in this part of Bengaluru with its unique mix of expats, locals and beer nerds.

Here Are The 8 Best Standalone Restaurants In Whitefield, Bengaluru:

1. Sashay Taproom + Kitchen at EPIP Zone, Brookefield

This massive 260-seater is one of our favourite new spots in Whitefield. It attempts to recreate and celebrate the 'Old Bangalore' charm. Whitefield was also one of the old colonial outposts of British-era Bangalore. Modern sensibilities meet nostalgic charm in a space with an emphasis on greenery and colourful furnishings. Positioned as a neighbourhood tap room, Sashay has 12 beers on tap and an in-house selection of over 30 craft gins. The diverse food menu celebrates global cuisine with everything from sashimi to pizzas in the mix.

2. Hops Haus at Whitefield Main Road

We can't think of too many better weekend lounge spots in Whitefield. Try the wasabi prawns and the tres leches cake while you're in weekend lounge mode here. This microbrew-up makes our list for its tranquil botanical setting with a relaxed vibe and open-to-sky appeal. It's not just beers on offer, HopsHaus also offers Mead on tap.





3. Fox in the Field at Forum Shantiniketan

Bigger is better, at least that seems to be the script for Bengaluru's massive brew pubs. Fox is conveniently located; it's part of Forum Shantiniketan, one of Bengaluru's best-designed malls. We prefer the second floor - Fox in the Den with its sophisticated library theme. It's where you're likely to spot regulars sipping on artisanal cocktails. But it's the beers including their signature Chocolate Stout that are the real deal.

4. Oota - Above Windmills Craftworks, EPIP Zone, Basavanna Nagar

Remains one of our top recommendations in Bengaluru for Karnataka cuisine in a fine dining setting. The name is a giveaway, Oota (translates to food) rounds up the best of Karnataka on a platter. The culinary team travelled extensively across Karnataka's varied culinary regions to source authentic home-style recipes. While dishes from coastal Karnataka like Mangalore buns and the Kundapura chicken curry are among the highlights, there's also room for dishes like the Mutton Dalcha from the Hyderabad Karnataka region.





5. Layla, The Den Bengaluru at ITPB Main Rd, KIADB Export Promotion Industrial Area

This 'dinner only' restaurant and bar is one of the city's most romantic rooftop dinner venues. The Den is a design-driven luxury hotel from Israel, and the interiors' cosy indoor booths are a throwback to a different era. The dim lighting presents the perfect contrast to the hustle and Whitefield traffic. We are partial to the al-fresco section with 360-degree views of the city The menu rounds up dishes from across the Middle East and the Mediterranean region.

6. Windmills Craft Works at EPIP Zone, Basavanna Nagar

One of Bengaluru's nightspots that redefined live entertainment in the city with an eclectic mix of talented musicians. The interiors add to its appeal as one of the city's popular expat and adult hangouts with wooden floors, comfortable couches and performance space. The beer menu is as carefully crafted as its live jazz gigs with everything from IPAs and Indian Pale Ales to Stouts in the mix.





7. Magnolia Bakery at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield Main Road

The follow-up to the legendary Manhattan institution's first India outlet in Indiranagar. There's an unmistakable NYC vibe, after all, Magnolia went global thanks to Sex and the City that made their cupcakes a cultural phenomenon. Aside from their fail-proof cookies, we also dig their vanilla bean cheesecake and their growing range of home-style ice creams. And then there are the scrumptious cookies; everything is baked in small batches here.

8. Herbs and Spices at Whitefield Main Road

An old Bengaluru institution that continues to stay relevant with its consistent food quality and friendly service. The menu is diverse with everything from Mangalorean to North Indian signatures and Italian cuisine. The cosy home-style setting is complemented with an array of comfort food. Regulars swear by the Thai pumpkin soup, the bruschetta and their dessert samplers.