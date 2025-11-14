From synthetic paneer to substandard packaged foods, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has cracked down on unsafe edibles across Lucknow, seizing a whopping 36.64 quintals of adulterated food along with 595 kg of other substandard items. The largest haul was recovered from Narayan Vihar in Mahanagar, with the total estimated value of the seized items around Rs 14.4 lakh. In addition, 10 kg of synthetic paneer, priced at Rs 500 per kg, was also seized from the same location.





The crackdown was part of a 10-day statewide drive to make sure that the Food Safety and Standards Act's safety and hygiene regulations were followed properly, according to TOI. During the operation, teams inspected 21 food establishments across major city localities, including Mahanagar, Indiranagar, Gomtinagar, Nishatganj, Alambagh, Charbagh, and Cantonment. Authorities said the drive was conducted to curb the circulation of unsafe and substandard food products in the market.





The officials confiscated 255 kg of substandard food from Nishatganj, which was worth Rs 2.29 lakh and 30 kg of adulterated food items valued at Rs 24,000 from Indiranagar. Officials have also issued notices to food establishments in Charbagh and Cantonment for unhygienic conditions. In addition to this, the authorities also confiscated expired cashew-based sweets worth Rs 3.60 lakh. The team also collected eight samples and destroyed 10 kg of coloured petha on site in Nadaraganj.





Multiple samples were collected from various establishments for laboratory testing to verify the quality and safety of the food items. A department spokesperson said, "The campaign aims to protect public health by eliminating unsafe food from the market." Officials warned that strict legal action would follow against violators.





Notices have reportedly been sent to every shop in question. If they fail to improve standards, their licences will be suspended or terminated, she said, emphasising that jeopardising the health of consumers would not be accepted.