Food adulteration is an illegal practice where individuals involved in the production or sale of food intentionally compromise the quality of food items. This is often done to reduce production costs or to make the food products appear better than they really are. The substances used in adulteration can lower the nutritional value of food and pose health risks to consumers. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regularly conducts inspections and raids across the country to ensure that those involved in the production, packaging, transportation, or sale of food adhere to safety standards.





Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (UPFSDA) uncovered illegal milk mixing operations in Agra. They confiscated suspected adulterated milk from a tanker. A video shared by the FSSAI on their official Instagram account on July 13, 2025, shows a large quantity of milk being dumped into a ditch directly from the tanker.







Samples were collected, and the FSSAI shared that legal action will be taken based on the investigation results. This quick action reiterates FSSAI's commitment to ensuring safe food for all.





Previously, on July 11, 2025, the UPFSDA conducted an intensive inspection of dhabas, hotels and restaurants in Muzaffarnagar. During this time, their food license, registration and Food Safety Connect app were installed, and everyone was made aware of food safety.





In the pictures shared by the FSSAI on their Instagram handle, we can spot street food stalls selling chhole kulche, mango shake, kadhi chawal, bottled water, juice, and other popular Indian meals.







These safety inspections are essential to ensure that widely sold street food items are safe and hygienic for consumption.