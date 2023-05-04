We all know that Gauahar Khan is a big-time foodie and loves sharing her food indulgences on her social media handles. She also shares her pregnancy food cravings on her Instagram posts and stories. That's not all, even her husband, Zaid Darbar supports her in making fun-filled videos related to her pregnancy cravings. The couple is expecting their first child and they recently organised a baby shower in Mumbai for their friends and family. And guess what? Gauahar Khan kept the best treats for their guests on this special occasion.





Gauahar Khan took to Instagram and shared a story of the delicious sweet treats. You can see there is a huge cream and golden coloured cake, which has been decorated with an edible teddy bear, hot air balloons at the top, and white and golden balloons on the side of the cake. There are also cute fondant clouds placed on the sides. Take a look:

Besides this, there's another cake in a similar shape that has a pink bow tie decorated at the bottom of the cake. The cake has been topped with heart candies and a "Baby Girl" cake top. That's not all! The whole table has been covered with pink and blue cupcakes, placed in beautiful golden cups.





Atop her story, Gauahar Khan wrote, "Thankyou Rinku, our baby shower had the yummiest treats."It looks like Gauahar Khan is enjoying her pregnancy with delicious foods. A few weeks back, we saw her Instagram Stories, in which she was enjoying a special home-cooked Iftar meal cooked by her friend Nagma Mirajkar's mother. Her story showcased, dahi bhalla, fried chicken, aloo ki sabzi, vadas, and vegetable curry along with bread. Gauahar Khan thanked Nagma Mirajkar and her mother for the delicious homemade spread. She wrote, "@nagmamirjkar you have the sweetest mom." Read more about it here.