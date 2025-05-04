Buy the candles, bake a cake, and sing Happy Birthday to Gigi Hadid. The supermodel recently turned 30 and celebrated her special day with friends and boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. Gigi shared glimpses from her birthday celebration on Instagram. The opening frame featured a sneak peek of her birthday cake. Decorated with bumblebee and daisy miniatures, the writing on the dessert read, "Happy Birthday Mommy," probably a surprise from Gigi's 4-year-old daughter, Khai.

In the follow-up slides, there was a glimpse of Gigi blowing candles on her second birthday cake. The three-tiered chocolate dessert was decorated with gold star-shaped and other small adornments. It had pink icing details draped around each tier and was topped with several white candles. "She's 30," the words read. She also shared a picture of special cocktails being served at her birthday bash. The reddish-orange beverage contained a large, clear ice cube in each glass with the word "Gigi" written on top. The cubes also had some edible flower petals inside.





In the caption, Gigi Hadid wrote, "I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it's a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade." Take a look:

Last year in September, Gigi Hadid hosted a Star Wars-themed bash for her daughter Khai's birthday. The highlight was undoubtedly the Yoda birthday cake. One photo offered a full view of the stunning dessert, featuring a miniature Yoda atop a textured pink base, decorated with edible pearls. Another snap showed a half-eaten cake, revealing its rainbow colours inside. The words, “May the FOURce be with you”, were written on the cake stand with green icing. In another photo, the birthday girl was spotted enjoying a cup of chocolate ice cream topped with colourful sprinkles. A box of chocolate sprinkles was also on the table.







Gigi Hadid's special foodie celebrations are major goals!