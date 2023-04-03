The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event was a star-studded affair with many popular names from the Bollywood attending it. Also present were some famous international stars like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Penelope Cruz. Supermodel Gigi Hadid documented her experience and revealed that it was her first trip to India. Besides, exploring Indian culture and art, she also tried Indian foods. She shared some glimpses on social media, and here's what we know about her Indian food exploration.





In one of the Insta stories, Gigi Hadid shared a shot of a variety of Indian chutneys. Gigi Hadid seemed to have loved the chutneys so much that she write alongside the image, "If events don't have chutney options, I'm not going anymore."





Gigi Hadid also shared a post on her Instagram handle with multiple pictures from her India trip. One of the pictures revealed that she also tried coconut water on the streets of Mumbai. In this picture, she is holding one coconut, cut open from the top and filled with water. In the background, there is a cart full of coconuts being sold.





Take a look:

Gigi Hadid also wrote in the caption of the post, "Warmest thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of NMACC. It was an honour to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India. If you have the chance to visit and see these productions - I HIGHLY recommend! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."





This is not the first time Gigi Hadid has expressed her love for Indian food. When she was pregnant, she satiated her cravings with Indian spices like cumin seeds (jeera), turmeric powder (haldi), garam masala, tandoori masala and more. See the Instagram post here.