The ceremony of the 82nd Golden Globes took place on January 6, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Numerous celebrities and A-listers were in attendance and the menu for the event would be expected to meet the highest standards. Celebrated Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, a legend in the culinary world, curated the delicacies served during the ceremony. He is famous for his innovative culinary creations that combine traditional Japanese flavours and techniques with Peruvian influences. He is also known for his eponymous chain of restaurants around the world. It was the chef's second time being in charge of the menu for this much-anticipated event.





Guests at the Golden Globes 2025 feasted on a range of delicious-looking treats, including Yellowtail Jalapeno, Sashimi Salad with a signature Matsuhisa Dressing, Miso Black cod, Seaweed Tacos with Caviar and a selection of nigiri including salmon, tuna and tai enhanced with nikiri soy. Chef Nobu shared a sneak peek of a platter that contained all of these delicacies, which looked to be crafted with the utmost precision.







But the highlight among Chef Nobu's dishes was the Gold Standard Roll, an exclusive delight created especially for the Golden Globes and available for a limited time at some of his restaurants. This exquisite roll is made using king crab and salmon and garnished with 24-karat gold flakes and caviar. Sounds truly luxurious, doesn't it? You can take a look at it in the video below:











While savouring these sumptuous bites, guests could sip on premium champagne and wine at the Golden Globes 2025.