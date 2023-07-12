Pani Puri has captured the hearts of millions across the country. Popular across India, it is the ultimate street snack and each region adds its unique twist to this culinary wonder. Whether you call it puchka, gol gappe, pani ke batashe, fulki, or puska, the essence remains the same – a burst of flavours that treats your taste buds like no other street snack. But now, our humble pani puri has stepped into the global spotlight. How, you ask? Well, today's Google Doodle is honouring pani puri, giving it the recognition it truly deserves!





In a note, Google Doodle shared that on this day in 2015, a restaurant in Indore achieved the World Record for serving the most flavours of pani puri: a total of 51 options.

“Today's interactive game Doodle celebrates pani puri — a popular South Asian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters. And there's a variety of pani puri for everyone's taste buds! On this day in 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved the World Record for serving the most flavours of pani puri by offering 51 options!” read the note.





It also shared the story about the birth of pani puri. According to Google Doodle, the street snack has its origin from the Mahabharata. The report stated that it was Draupadi, who invented pani puri when she had a task, of feeding five men using limited ingredients, in hand. She utilised leftover aloo sabzi (potato and vegetable curry) and a small portion of wheat dough. By stuffing small fried dough pieces with the potato and vegetable mixture, Draupadi birthed the delectable delight, we now know as pani puri.







So, what are you waiting for? Let's celebrate this special day by preparing pani puri in our kitchen. How? Allow us to guide you. Start with the preparation of the green and the tangy tamarind chutney. For the filling, boil and mash some potatoes, add chopped onions, chickpeas, and follow it up with spices. Next, make the crispy puris by mixing semolina, flour, and water to form a dough. Roll out small circles and fry them until golden brown. To serve, fill puris with the potato mixture, dip them into the pani, and enjoy the burst of flavours. For the detailed recipe, click here.

