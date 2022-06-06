Google doodle is known for its unique and interesting takes on important events that happen around the year. It also honours people for their major contributions in a diverse range of fields. Today (6 June 2022), Google dedicated a special doodle to mark the 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo, who is considered the pioneer of the espresso coffee machine. As history says, Angelo is credited for patenting the earliest known espresso machine in the year 1884. Google Doodle took to its official Twitter handle to share a post featuring the graphic and wrote alongside, "Start off the week strong with today's #GoogleDoodle celebrating the birthday of Angelo Moriondo, the Italian inventor who patented the world's first known the espresso machine." Take a look:





In the post, we can see a GIF of the first known espresso machine. The GIF shows the complete process of how coffee is brewed in an espresso machine and served in a cup. As per the Google Doodle blog post, this painting is created by doodler Olivia When and that too, entirely with coffee. Click here to check out the behind-the-scenes process of the doodle artwork by Olivia When.





For the unversed, Angelo Moriondo was born on June 6, 1851, to a family of entrepreneurs who earlier built a popular liquor and a chocolate company. Following his ancestors' footsteps, Angelo too went on to build a coffee machine that could reduce the waiting time of the customers while buying their cup of coffee. "Despite coffee's popularity in Italy, the time spent waiting for the coffee to brew inconvenienced customers. Moriondo figured that making multiple cups of coffee at once would allow him to serve more customers at a faster pace, giving him an edge over his competitors," reads the Google Doodle blogpost.





This is when Angelo Moriondo built his invention and presented the espresso machine at the General Expo of Turin in 1884. "He received a patent titled - New steam machinery for the economic and instantaneous confection of coffee beverage, method 'A. Moriondo'," the blogpost further states. In the later years, he continued improving his invention and made it accessible for all.





Now that we have spoken much about coffee, how about brewing a cup for ourselves?!