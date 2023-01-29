If you are a tea lover, you must have explored the distinct options and variations of the beverage. While the hot versions including green tea, black tea, chamomile tea, and white tea are majorly popular for their health benefits, the cold teas are known for their flavour profiles. In the last few years, one such tea which has garnered immense popularity globally is bubble tea. This is a non-alcoholic, non-carbonated cold tea beverage. It is also called tapioca pearl drink, boba nai chai, big pearl, milk tea or bubble drink. Frothy, sweet and creamy, bubble tea is a perfect rejuvenating drink. The ‘bubble' in its name refers to the round and jelly-like tapioca pearls that are added to the drink and are usually found at the bottom of the drink.

Bubble tea became popular mainly among Gen-Z and millennials. On January 29, 2020, Unicode Consortium announced that the drink would have its own emoji. Now, Google has selected the same day to celebrate the popularity of this iconic drink across the globe through an absolutely adorable doodle. It also came with a description, reading, ''Satisfy your craving and make a yummy cup of bubble tea in today's interactive Doodle, which features Taiwan's indigenous Formosan Mountain Dog as well as a crew of familiar Doodle characters!''

Google's interactive doodle permits bubble tea lovers to create their own concoctions and run a shop. Wondering how? First, you have to click on the doodle and an animation will start playing on the screen.

The player takes the role of a Formosan Mountain Dog, who runs a bubble tea stall in the middle of a rainy forest. To prepare the drink, users have to simply fill the cup with all the ingredients including milk, sugar, boba balls, among others. You will have to fill five orders before closing shop for the day. Whenever you serve a satisfying drink, the customers line up their straws and poke through the lid.

Along with the doodle, Google in its special piece reflected upon the history of bubble tea. It mentioned how the Taiwanese drink first started as a local treat and exploded in popularity over the last few decades. Not many know bubble tea has its roots in the traditional Taiwanese tea culture of the 17th century. However, it wasn't until the 1980s that the bubble tea we know today was invented.