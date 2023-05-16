Mangoes are one of our all-time favourite summer indulgences. This humble fruit undoubtedly finds its way into our palate in so many different ways. Whether it is aam panna or mango shrikhand, there are a plethora of Indian recipes that feature mango prominently. Interestingly, mango is one fruit which is found in various forms across the country. These different mango varieties and regional mango variations inspired the official handle of Google India to share an interesting quiz. It was about what mango is called in different states of India. Take a look:

The Google India official handle shared the quiz about mangoes on May 15. In the first column, there was the word 'mango' written in different Indian languages. In the second column, the names of the languages were mentioned. The quiz asked people to match the word mango with the correct language. "Made this Sheet about mangoes while eating mangoes," read the tweet by Google India.

A number of users responded to the quiz by Google. Several also added what mango is called in their regional languages. Take a look at the responses here:

This is not the first foodie poll we have seen by Google. Previously, they had shared a picture of two different kinds of Google Photos libraries - one filled with cats and the other filled with food pictures. They asked their followers to vote about which one they could relate to the most. Take a look:

What did you think of the foodie polls by Google? Tell us in the comments.