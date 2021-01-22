Viral Now: US President Joe Biden Removes Donald Trump's 'Diet Coke' Button; Twitter Reacts

SEARCH
According to a viral tweet, US President Joe Biden has removed the 'Diet Coke' button which was on the desk of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 22, 2021 15:19 IST

Take a look at the viral tweet and some responses.

The United States of America witnessed the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, 20th January 2021. The new government has promised to undertake a number of changes after joining office which were part of the electoral campaign. However, one bizarre change has taken citizens by surprise. US President Joe Biden has decided to do away with a 'Diet Coke' button which was part of the desk of his predecessor Donald Trump. According to a viral tweet, the button was used to order a fresh Diet Coke on demand. Take a look at the tweet:

According to a viral tweet by journalist Tom Newton Dunn, Donald Trump would press the button to demand a diet coke, which was brought to him on a silver platter. The red button was no longer seen as part of Joe Biden's desk, thus, appearing to be done away with. According to a report by the Independent, Donald Trump would often joke about the button being linked to nuclear weapons. "The twice-impeached president would prank visitors by hitting the button and suggesting it was related to the country's nuclear weapons arsenal," read the report.

The tweet went viral on social media, garnering 122.6k likes and 24.7k retweets. Users poured in several hilarious reactions to the revelations. Take a look:

What was your first reaction to reading the news? Tell us in the comments below!

