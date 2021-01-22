Viral Now: US President Joe Biden Removes Donald Trump's 'Diet Coke' Button; Twitter Reacts

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 22, 2021 15:19 IST
The United States of America witnessed the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, 20th January 2021. The new government has promised to undertake a number of changes after joining office which were part of the electoral campaign. However, one bizarre change has taken citizens by surprise. US President Joe Biden has decided to do away with a 'Diet Coke' button which was part of the desk of his predecessor Donald Trump. According to a viral tweet, the button was used to order a fresh Diet Coke on demand. Take a look at the tweet:
President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk
— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021
According to a viral tweet by journalist Tom Newton Dunn, Donald Trump would press the button to demand a diet coke, which was brought to him on a silver platter. The red button was no longer seen as part of Joe Biden's desk, thus, appearing to be done away with. According to a report by the Independent, Donald Trump would often joke about the button being linked to nuclear weapons. "The twice-impeached president would prank visitors by hitting the button and suggesting it was related to the country's nuclear weapons arsenal," read the report.
The tweet went viral on social media, garnering 122.6k likes and 24.7k retweets. Users poured in several hilarious reactions to the revelations. Take a look:
Is this a joke? It has to be - why wouldn't he just have a mini-fridge?
— Mario (@Marios_TL) January 21, 2021
I love the Diet Coke button. It just meant that President Trump is a normal human being that's not trying to be above everybody.
— Jeanie Stanley (@JeanieStanley62) January 21, 2021
It's the little things that cracked me up.
— Andrew Goss ????USAF???? (@Goss30Goss) January 21, 2021
Someone actually had the job of sitting around and waiting to be summoned to bring a Diet Coke?
— Heisenberg (@atheist_in_nc) January 21, 2021
There's ALWAYS a tweet... pic.twitter.com/oI3rksuWYS
— Sandy Paws (@lagloriacubano) January 21, 2021
Mine would be a bright green button - for caffeine-free diet Mountain Dew
— Exalted Imperial Poobah Fredrick K. Funseth (@FredFunseth) January 21, 2021
So happy it was the Diet Coke button and not the nuclear button.— Mark Stern (@mfstern) January 21, 2021
This is soda pressing.
— Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 21, 2021
What was your first reaction to reading the news? Tell us in the comments below!
