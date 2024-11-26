Pineapple, with its tropical sweetness and tangy flavour, is a fruit that is loved around the world. While it is commonly enjoyed fresh or in fruit salads, grilling pineapple is a unique and exciting way to elevate its flavours. Grilled pineapple, with its caramelized edges and smoky undertones, offers a perfect balance of sweetness and spice. When combined with a few simple seasonings, it becomes a mouthwatering treat that will leave you craving more. Whether you're preparing it for a summer barbecue, a healthy snack, or as a dessert, grilled pineapple is sure to impress. We found this recipe on the Instagram page 'MasterChef Gurkirat Singh'. Let's see how to make it.





How to Make Grilled Pineapple I Grilled Pineapple Recipe

Grilled pineapple is easy to prepare, requiring minimal ingredients and just a few steps. Here's what you'll need:

Start by peeling the pineapple and cutting it into thick slices. You can also cut it into rings if you prefer. Make sure to remove the core, as it's tough to eat and not as flavorful as the rest of the fruit.





In a small bowl, mix the red chilli powder, cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt. These spices will give the pineapple a delightful kick, enhancing its natural sweetness with savoury, tangy, and slightly spicy notes. Sprinkle the spice mix evenly over both sides of the pineapple slices and sprinkle lemon juice.





Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium heat. In this video, the pineapple is grilled in a regular sandwich maker! Place the pineapple slices on the grill, and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until grill marks form and the pineapple becomes slightly caramelized. The heat will help bring out the natural sugars in the pineapple, resulting in a perfect balance of sweetness and smokiness.





Serve and Enjoy: Serve the grilled pineapple slices as a standalone snack, a side dish, or even as a topping for ice cream or yoghurt. The smoky, spicy pineapple pairs beautifully with a variety of other flavours, making it a versatile addition to any meal.





Here Are 6 Benefits of Pineapple:

Not only is grilled pineapple a treat for your taste buds, but it also offers several health benefits.

1. Rich in Vitamin C

Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system, healthy skin, and overall good health. Just one cup of fresh pineapple provides more than 100% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin C. This powerful antioxidant helps protect the body against free radicals, boosts collagen production for skin elasticity, and supports the immune system in fighting off infections.

2. Aids Digestion

Pineapple contains bromelain, a mixture of enzymes that aid in the digestion of proteins. Bromelain helps break down protein molecules, making it easier for the body to absorb nutrients from food. Consuming pineapple regularly may promote better digestion, reduce bloating, and alleviate indigestion or discomfort after heavy meals.





3. Supports Heart Health

Pineapple is also a heart-healthy fruit due to its high content of antioxidants, fibre, and potassium. Antioxidants help reduce inflammation, which can protect the heart and blood vessels from damage. The fibre content in pineapple helps regulate cholesterol levels, and the potassium content supports healthy blood pressure. Regular consumption of pineapple, combined with a balanced diet, can support cardiovascular health.

4. Boosts Immunity

With its high vitamin C content, pineapple plays a crucial role in strengthening the immune system. Vitamin C is known to stimulate the production of white blood cells, which help fight off infections and protect the body from diseases. Bromelain also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce symptoms of colds, allergies, or sinus congestion, making pineapple a great fruit to incorporate into your diet during flu season.

5. Promotes Skin Health

The vitamin C in pineapple is not only beneficial for internal health but also for external beauty. Vitamin C helps reduce wrinkles, promotes collagen production, and improves skin elasticity, making your skin look younger and more radiant. Additionally, the bromelain enzyme in pineapple has anti-inflammatory and skin-healing properties, making it great for reducing redness, swelling, and skin irritation when applied topically.

6. Aids in Weight Loss

Pineapple is low in calories and high in fibre, making it an ideal fruit for anyone looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. The fibre helps keep you full for longer, reducing the chances of overeating. Additionally, bromelain is believed to aid in fat digestion, helping to break down fats and proteins more efficiently. By incorporating pineapple into a balanced diet, you can enjoy a nutritious, filling snack that supports weight management.







So grab a ripe pineapple, and enjoy this flavorful, healthy treat today!